Sunjay Kapur's inheritance battle: Sister makes SHOCKING statement on Priya Sachdev for 'destroying' Karisma Kapoor's marriage: 'Dad was totally against Priya

Sunjay Kapur's sister, Mandira Kapur Smith, has accused Priya Sachdev of breaking into Sunjay and Karisma Kapoor's home, and also revealed that their father was always against Sunjay-Priya's wedding.

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 04, 2025, 11:24 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Sunjay Kapur's inheritance battle: Sister makes SHOCKING statement on Priya Sachdev for 'destroying' Karisma Kapoor's marriage: 'Dad was totally against Priya
Sunjay Kapur with Priya Sachdev, Karisma Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, late businessman Sunjay Kapur's family, is making headlines due to the ongoing inheritance battle. Amid the controversy, his sister Mandira Kapur Smith has now brought another shocking twist with her claims, alleging Priya Sachdev, Sunjay's widow, for 'destroying' his marriage with Karisma Kapoor. In an interview with Vickey Lalwani, Mandira said that she was against Sunjay-Priya's relationship right from the beginning. Mandhira accused Priya of breaking Sunjay and Karisma's marriage when they welcomed their second child, Kiaan. 

Mandira recalled the time her brother’s marriage with the Biwi No. 1 actress began to fall apart. She further agreed had known about Sunjay’s growing closeness with Priya and had never approved of it. Mandira said that she had known about Priya and Sunjay since they met on that flight, and she wasn’t happy about it. "Lolo (Karisma) and my brother were in a good place, actually. Kian was born. My brother was obsessed with his kids. I think for another woman to not care about a woman who’s just had a child is in bad taste. To come and disrupt a family is in bad taste… You don’t break up a happy marriage, or even one that’s trying to work. When you’ve just had another child, you step aside. You don’t destroy a marriage. And Lolo did not deserve that."

Mandira revealed that her father never agreed to Sunjay-Priya's wedding

Mandira further revealed that she was quite close to Karisma, but the latter was hurt when Sunjay decided to marry Priya, and she didn't raise her objection loudly. However, Sunjay's family were against this relationship, and their late father was never in favour of Sunjay-Priya's wedding. Mandira revealed, "Dad was totally against Priya. He said, ‘He can never marry her. I don’t ever want to see her face. And they can’t have children.’ Nobody in the family stood by them. I did it because I love my brother, but for me, Lolo had the children; she had everything. They should have made it work."

Mandira also revealed that she and her sister skipped Sunjay and Priya’s 2017 wedding because they 'were very clear' that they could not support it because their dad had said, ‘Do not get married and do not have kids'.

