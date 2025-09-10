Sunjay Kapur property dispute live updates: Legal battle between Karisma Kapoor, Priya Sachdev, children, mother for Rs 30,000 crore empire

Here's everything you need to know about Sunjay Kapur's inheritance dispute for property worth Rs 30,000 crore.

Sunjay Kapur, the former chairman of the mobility technology company Sona Comstar, died after suffering a fatal anaphylactic shock, caused when he accidentally swallowed a bee while playing polo in London, on June 12. He has left behind a substantial estate estimated at Rs 30,000 crore, triggering a fierce legal battle among his surviving family members - his second wife Karisma Kapur's children Samaira and Kiaan, his widow and third wife Priya Sachdev Kapur, and his mother Rani Kapur.

Sunjay Kapur wanted to help Karisma Kapoor, their children acquire Portuguese citizenship

As per a News18 report, some WhatsApp chats and documents annexed by the Supreme Court show that Sunjay was helping Karisma and their kids acquire Portuguese citizenship. In one of the chats, Sunjay told Karisma that she would have to give up on her Indian citizenship as India does not allow dual citizenship.

Karisma Kapoor's children question Sunjay Kapur's will

Karisma Kapoor’s children Samaira and Kiaan have filed a petition in the Delhi High Court, claiming they were wrongfully excluded from their father’s will. They argue that their stepmother Priya Kapur forged the document and demanded a one-fifth share each in the estate. They’ve also requested interim freezing of assets.

Priya Sachdev asserts her claim over Sunjay Kapur's will

Priya is asserting the validity of the will, positioning herself as Sunjay’s last legal spouse. Her legal team points out that Karisma's children have already received Rs 1,900 crore in assets. She has been ordered to disclose an inventory of all assets (both movable and immovable) as of Sunjay's date of death, June 12.

Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur claims assets of Rs 10000 crore

Through her lawyer, Rani Kapur has claimed that she owns assets worth Rs 10,000 crore in Sunjay Kapur's property. Earlier, she had also alleged emotional and legal coercion, claiming she was manipulated into signing Sona Comstar's documents shortly after her son's death during her period of grief.

Sunjay Kapur's three wives

Sunjay Kapur's first wife was the fashion designer and socialite Nandita Mahtani. They were married in 1996 and divorced in 2000 after four years of marriage. The late industrialist had his second marriage with the actress Karisma Kapoor in 2003. 11 years after their marriage, they parted ways in 2014 and their divorce came through in 2016. Sunjay's third wife was Priya Sachdev Kapur, a Delhi-based model-turned-entrepreneur, whom he married in 2017.



Sunjay Kapur's four children

Sunjay Kapur had no children from his first marriage. He shared two children with Karisma - Samaira Kapur, aged 20 (born March 11, 2005) and Kiaan Raj Kapur, aged 14 (born March 12, 2011). Sunjay had one son with Priya - Azarius Kapur, born in December 2018 and now aged 6. Priya had a daughter Safira Chatwal from her first marriage with the hotelier Vikram Chatwal, whom Sunjay adopted as a stepfather. Thus, Sunjay had four children.

