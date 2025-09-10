Sunjay Kapur property dispute: After Karisma Kapoor's kids, his mother claims assets of Rs 10000 crore: 'There is something incredibly unholy'

After Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur's kids, Samaira and Kiaan Raj, filed a civil suit against their stepmom, and Sunjay's third wife, Priya Sachdev, his mother, Rani Kapur, has now claimed assets worth Rs 10000 crore.

The dispute over Sunjay Kapur’s estate has taken another turn, with his mother, Rani Kapur, now challenging the validity of his alleged will. At a Delhi High Court hearing on Wednesday, her lawyer argued that the 80-year-old had never been informed about any such document. “There is something incredibly unholy. Rs 10,000 crore worth of assets should have been mine, her lawyer said, adding that despite sending 15 emails asking about the will, she received no reply.

Senior advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, appearing for Rani Kapur, also pointed out that no clarity has been provided regarding the assets linked to Sona Comstar. He claimed that shares worth Rs 500 crore were sold to a Singapore-based company without her knowledge. “We don’t even know who sold them, and no documents have been shared,” he told the court, according to Bar and Bench.

The Delhi High Court has now directed all parties involved to disclose the complete details of Sunjay Kapur’s assets as of June 12—the day he passed away. The matter came up after Sunjay’s children with Karisma Kapoor—Samaira and Kiaan Raj—filed a case against their stepmother, Priya Sachdeva, accusing her of forging and fabricating their father’s will. Apart from Priya, the case also names Rani Kapur and Shradha Suri Marwah, who is listed as the executor of a will dated March 21, 2025.

Meanwhile, Rani Kapur has gone a step further, alleging foul play in her son’s sudden death. She has written to UK authorities asking for a probe, raising doubts about whether his death was natural. She suspects murder, conspiracy, and financial fraud.

Sunjay’s sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith, has also voiced concerns. “This has been very painful for us. My mother lost her son, and I lost my brother. She keeps asking me every day how this could have happened. He was healthy and fit. When was his last medical test done? Was his heart checked? We just want answers,” she told ANI.