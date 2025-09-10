Sunjay Kapur property dispute: After Karisma Kapoor's kids, his mother claims assets of Rs 10000 crore: 'There is something incredibly unholy'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Komal Nahta Applauds Prerna Arora's Powerful Comeback with Jatadhara

Building Scalable Data Systems: The career journey of Ranjeet Kumar

Sunjay Kapur property dispute live updates: Legal battle between Karisma Kapoor, Priya Sachdev, children, mother for Rs 30,000 crore empire

The Next Human Era: How Falling Births and Rising Age Will Reshape Humanity

World's most profitable film was made in just Rs 4.5 crore, earned Rs 468 crore, spanned 9 sequels, is regarded among…, name is…

Karisma Kapoor's skincare at 51 is all about 'less is more', from DIY matcha masks to sunscreen, here's what she does

‘Ab UAE ke against bhi tumhe Bumrah chahiye?’: Ex-India star blasts Gautam Gambhir over hypocrisy, threatens to go on strike

China's FIRST reaction to unrest in Nepal, says, 'Pay close attention to...'

Meet Abidur Chowdhury, Bangladeshi-origin man, who is behind popular feature of Apple iPhone 17

Dr. Vivek Bindra, Bada Business Get Clean Chit

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Komal Nahta Applauds Prerna Arora's Powerful Comeback with Jatadhara

Komal Nahta Applauds Prerna Arora's Powerful Comeback with Jatadhara

Building Scalable Data Systems: The career journey of Ranjeet Kumar

Building Scalable Data Systems: The career journey of Ranjeet Kumar

Sunjay Kapur property dispute live updates: Legal battle between Karisma Kapoor, Priya Sachdev, children, mother for Rs 30,000 crore empire

Sunjay Kapur property dispute live updates: Legal battle for inheritance

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Sunjay Kapur property dispute: After Karisma Kapoor's kids, his mother claims assets of Rs 10000 crore: 'There is something incredibly unholy'

After Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur's kids, Samaira and Kiaan Raj, filed a civil suit against their stepmom, and Sunjay's third wife, Priya Sachdev, his mother, Rani Kapur, has now claimed assets worth Rs 10000 crore.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 10, 2025, 03:39 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Sunjay Kapur property dispute: After Karisma Kapoor's kids, his mother claims assets of Rs 10000 crore: 'There is something incredibly unholy'
Sunjay Kapur and Rani Kapur with Priya Sachdev and kids
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The dispute over Sunjay Kapur’s estate has taken another turn, with his mother, Rani Kapur, now challenging the validity of his alleged will. At a Delhi High Court hearing on Wednesday, her lawyer argued that the 80-year-old had never been informed about any such document. “There is something incredibly unholy. Rs 10,000 crore worth of assets should have been mine, her lawyer said, adding that despite sending 15 emails asking about the will, she received no reply.

Senior advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, appearing for Rani Kapur, also pointed out that no clarity has been provided regarding the assets linked to Sona Comstar. He claimed that shares worth Rs 500 crore were sold to a Singapore-based company without her knowledge. “We don’t even know who sold them, and no documents have been shared,” he told the court, according to Bar and Bench.

The Delhi High Court has now directed all parties involved to disclose the complete details of Sunjay Kapur’s assets as of June 12—the day he passed away. The matter came up after Sunjay’s children with Karisma Kapoor—Samaira and Kiaan Raj—filed a case against their stepmother, Priya Sachdeva, accusing her of forging and fabricating their father’s will. Apart from Priya, the case also names Rani Kapur and Shradha Suri Marwah, who is listed as the executor of a will dated March 21, 2025.

Meanwhile, Rani Kapur has gone a step further, alleging foul play in her son’s sudden death. She has written to UK authorities asking for a probe, raising doubts about whether his death was natural. She suspects murder, conspiracy, and financial fraud.

Sunjay’s sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith, has also voiced concerns. “This has been very painful for us. My mother lost her son, and I lost my brother. She keeps asking me every day how this could have happened. He was healthy and fit. When was his last medical test done? Was his heart checked? We just want answers,” she told ANI.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Prithvi Shaw fined Rs 100 by Mumbai Court for not responding to influencer Sapna Gill's molestation plea
Prithvi Shaw fined Rs 100 by Mumbai Court for not responding to molestation plea
Vashu Bhagnani alleges Ali Abbas Zafar of financial fraud, running benami companies, says Bade Miyan Chote Miyan budget was 'inflated by nearly Rs 80 crore'
Vashu Bhagnani alleges Ali Abbas Zafar running benami companies
Malaika Arora had differences with Salman Khan: Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap makes shocking claims, says 'they want women...'
Malaika Arora had differences with Salman Khan: Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap
US President Trump’s BIG strategy to pressure Russia revealed, asks EU to hit India, China with…; check details
US President Trump’s BIG strategy to pressure Russia revealed, asks EU to hit In
'Called Anil Kumble and cried': Chris Gayle makes shocking revelations about his painful exit from an IPL franchise
Chris Gayle makes shocking revelations about his painful exit from an IPL team
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE