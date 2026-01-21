FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Deepinder Goyal resigns as Zomato CEO: Know his net worth, Eternal Q3 profit and more

Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur moves Delhi High Court against daughter-in-law Priya Sachdev, details inside

'Stopped India-Pakistan war last year': Donald Trump repeats disputed claim at Davos

Big boost for pensioners as Centre extends Atal Pension Yojana till 2030-31; check details

Hrithik Roshan drops shirtless photos from 1984 to 2026 to show his 'hardwired obsession' with 'Bollywood biceps'

India clears lower 6 GHz band for licence-free indoor Wi-Fi; what it means for users?

Donald Trump toughens stance on Greenland, says he is 'seeking immediate negotiations' to acquire territory

Raid 2 director Raj Kumar Gupta to start his next film 'rooted in realism', collaborate with this producer

Is India moving closer to UAE, Israel to counter Islamic NATO? How can it neutralise Pakistan-Saudi Arabia-Turkey axis?

Khawaja Asif trolled for inaugurating fake Pizza Hut outlet: 5 times Pakistani defence minister embarrassed his country

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Deepinder Goyal resigns as Zomato CEO: Know his net worth, Eternal Q3 profit and more

Deepinder Goyal resigns as Zomato CEO: Know his net worth, Eternal Q3 profit and

Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur moves Delhi High Court against daughter-in-law Priya Sachdev, details inside

Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur moves Delhi High Court against Priya Sachdev

'Stopped India-Pakistan war last year': Donald Trump repeats disputed claim at Davos

'Stopped India-Pak war last year': Trump repeats claim at Davos

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war

Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters

2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs join viral throwback trend

2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs

Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has given only one blockbuster hit

Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has g

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur moves Delhi High Court against daughter-in-law Priya Sachdev, details inside

Alleging forgery and fraud against Sunjay Kapur and Priya Sachdev, Rani Kapur has said that she was the sole beneficiary of the entire estate of her late husband Surinder Kapur and a "systematic fraud" was committed on her when the assets were transferred to the RK Family Trust.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 21, 2026, 08:42 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur moves Delhi High Court against daughter-in-law Priya Sachdev, details inside
Sunjay Kapur with mother Rani Kapur and Priya Sachdev
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's mother has approached the Delhi High Court seeking that their family trust be declared "null and void". In her lawsuit, 80-year-old Rani Kapur said the trust, which was constituted in her name in October 2017, was a product of "forged, fabricated and fraudulent" documents. She has sought a direction to permanently restrain the defendants - her daughter-in-law Priya Kapur and others, including grandchildren, from utilizing or acting in furtherance of the RK Family Trust in any manner whatsoever. 

Her plea said she was the sole beneficiary of the entire estate of her late husband Surinder Kapur, who was the promoter of various businesses, including the Sona Group of Companies, and a "systematic fraud" was committed on her when the assets were transferred to the RK Family Trust. Till the time of his demise, Sunjay never confirmed to Rani Kapur that she had actually been divested of all her rights, assets and legacy and never provided a copy of the purported RK Family Trust to her, the plea claimed. 

"By means of a complex web of illegal transactions undertaken by the defendant Nos. 1 to 9 (Priya Kapur and others) in an unfortunate collusion with the plaintiff's now deceased son, late Mr. Sunjay Kapur, all the plaintiff's assets vest in one fraudulent trust titled - RK Family Trust, without her knowledge," the lawsuit said. 

Sunjay Kapur's two children with actor Karishma Kapoor, his second wife, are also parties to the lawsuit. He passed away on June 12 last year after collapsing during a polo match in England. He reportedly suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. A plea by Karisma's two children challenging the authenticity of the purported will of their late father is also pending in the high court, with the kids accusing his wife Priya Kapur of being "greedy."

READ | Amitabh Bachchan as Hamza, Vinod Khanna as Rehman Dakait, Rishi Kapoor as Uzair Baloch: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in '80s Dhurandhar

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Deepinder Goyal resigns as Zomato CEO: Know his net worth, Eternal Q3 profit and more
Deepinder Goyal resigns as Zomato CEO: Know his net worth, Eternal Q3 profit and
Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur moves Delhi High Court against daughter-in-law Priya Sachdev, details inside
Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur moves Delhi High Court against Priya Sachdev
'Stopped India-Pakistan war last year': Donald Trump repeats disputed claim at Davos
'Stopped India-Pak war last year': Trump repeats claim at Davos
Big boost for pensioners as Centre extends Atal Pension Yojana till 2030-31; check details
Big boost for pensioners as Centre extends Atal Pension Yojana till 2030-31
Hrithik Roshan drops shirtless photos from 1984 to 2026 to show his 'hardwired obsession' with 'Bollywood biceps'
Hrithik Roshan drops shirtless photos from 1984 to 2026
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters
2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs join viral throwback trend
2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs
Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has given only one blockbuster hit
Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has g
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on
Amitabh Bachchan as Hamza, Vinod Khanna as Rehman Dakait, Rishi Kapoor as Uzair Baloch: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in '80s Dhurandhar
AI reimagines Dhurandhar in the 80s with Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Sridevi
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement