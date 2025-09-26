Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dulquer Salmaan moves Kerala High Court after Customs raids his home, seeks release of...

Pakistan's Haris Rauf fined 30% of his match fees for provocative gestures during IND vs PAK Super 4 clash

Sunjay Kapur inheritance battle: Big win for Priya Sachdev over Karisma Kapoor's children, Delhi HC allows her to...

How Digital Marketing Maximizes Lead Generation for Businesses

Haris Rauf defends '6-0 gesture' in ICC hearing; Sahibzada Farhan cites Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to justify 'gun firing' celebration

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan show in trouble? Makers sued for Rs 2 crore for this reason, have been accused of...

Bihar Police Result 2025 DECLARED for constable posts at csbc.bihar.gov.in; get direct LINK here

41 years, 17 editions: India vs Pakistan set for epic Asia Cup 2025 Final clash

From CR Park, Minto Road to Kashmere Gate, Aram Bagh: A quick guide to Delhi-NCR's must-visit pandals on Durga Puja

THIS Indian automobile major has market capitalisation of Rs 5,109,000,000,000, know value of Elon Musk-owned Tesla

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Pakistan's Haris Rauf fined 30 per cent of his match fees for provocative gestures during IND vs PAK Super 4 clash

Pakistan's Haris Rauf fined 30 per cent of his match fees for provocative gestur

Sunjay Kapur inheritance battle: Big win for Priya Sachdev over Karisma Kapoor's children, Delhi HC allows her to...

Sunjay Kapur inheritance war: Big win for Priya over Karisma's children

How Digital Marketing Maximizes Lead Generation for Businesses

How Digital Marketing Maximizes Lead Generation for Businesses

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...

Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Sunjay Kapur inheritance battle: Big win for Priya Sachdev over Karisma Kapoor's children, Delhi HC allows her to...

Delhi High Court has stated that the documents listing Sunjay Kapur's assets can be filed in a sealed envelope; however, a copy must be shared with the other party.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 06:27 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Sunjay Kapur inheritance battle: Big win for Priya Sachdev over Karisma Kapoor's children, Delhi HC allows her to...
Sunjay Kapur with Priya Sachdev and Karisma Kapoor with her children
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Delhi High Court has allowed Priya Sachdev to file a sealed envelope containing details of her late husband, Sanjay Kapoor's, private properties in the court. The High Court instructed all parties to give an undertaking that they would not leak any details to the media.

Priya Sachdev's lawyer stated that all they wanted was for the information to be shared in court, and not to be made public. While it is up to the court if it wishes to enforce this or not, no one should discuss this matter outside the court. Mahesh Jethmalani, who is representing actress Karisma Kapoor's children, countered, saying that you cannot impose such a ban on the media.

Meanwhile, a discussion regarding the children's stake in the trust was made on Priya's behalf, which has nothing to do with this private property case. They have stated that Karisma's children have received a stake of 19,00 crores in the RK Trust. The High Court asked Karisma's children’s lawyer to suggest a way to maintain confidentiality. 

Jethmalani alleged that a lot of activities took place between August 22 and August 26. He accused Priya of usurping properties, seizing shares, and emptying bank accounts. "My client has been given six percent shares. Because of this fake will. Confidentiality means nothing to me. I don’t understand what there is to hide in this," he said.

Priya's lawyer, Rajeev Nair, stated that they should refrain from engaging in a public debate about the property. He said that as a media trial is underway, they should not be interested in what was happening outside, and must maintain control over themselves.

The Delhi High Court has stated that all parties will not be saying anything to the media, and stated that the documents can be filed in a sealed envelope; however, a copy must be shared with the other party.

READ | Ranvir Shorey reacts to Abhinav Kashyap calling Salman Khan and his family 'vindictive': 'Unke jo dono bhai hain...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs PAK: Saim Ayub to miss Asia Cup Final match vs India? Former Pakistani pacer makes scathing remarks
IND vs PAK: Saim Ayub to miss Asia Cup Final match vs India?
Russia's President Vladimir Putin announces launch of world’s FIRST closed fuel cycle nuclear system by 2030; set to reduce uranium usage, radioactive waste as it will...
Russia's President Vladimir Putin announces launch world’s FIRST closed fuel...
Janhvi Kapoor gives classic Madurai bun butter toast unique twist, recipe you can’t miss
Janhvi Kapoor gives classic Madurai bun butter toast unique twist, recipe you ca
Kartik Aaryan makes HUGE investment in Mumbai, buys property worth of Rs 13 crore with parents in Mumbai
Kartik Aaryan makes HUGE investment, buys property of Rs 13 crore in Mumbai
Sonam Wangchuk arrested days after violent protests in Ladakh
Sonam Wangchuk arrested days after violent protests in Ladakh
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE