HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Sunjay Kapur estate dispute: Delhi High Court removes sister Mandhira Kapur from case after plea from...

Priya Sachdev, Sunjay Kapur's third wife and widow, claimed that his sister Mandhira Kapur had tried to make a 'backdoor entry' into the case.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 12:10 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Sunjay Kapur estate dispute: Delhi High Court removes sister Mandhira Kapur from case after plea from...
In a new development in the ongoing dispute over the will of late Sona Comstar chairman Sunjay Kapur, the Delhi High Court on Friday ordered the removal of his sister, Mandhira Kapur, from the case, stating that she is not a party to the proceedings. The order came in response to a petition by Priya Sachdev, Sunjay's third wife and widow, who claimed that Mandhira had tried to make a 'backdoor entry' into the case.

The plea read, "Upon careful perusal of the case history of the captioned suit from the website of the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi, it is apparent that Mandhira Kapur has not filed any application to be impleaded as a party to the captioned suit. Therefore, the inclusion of her name and her counsels’ names appears to be a deliberate attempt to gain advantage in the present proceedings."

Justice Jyoti Singh, who is presiding over the case, observed that the order dated September 10 had mistakenly listed the counsels as appearing on behalf of Mandhira Kapur. The court corrected the record, formally confirming that Mandhira Kapur is not a party to the ongoing proceedings related to her brother’s estate.

The dispute over Sunjay Kapur's estate worth Rs 30,000 crore intensified after his and his second wife Karisma Kapoor's children, Samaira and Kiaan, approached the Delhi High Court to contest a will that allegedly leaves Sunjay’s entire estate to his third wife, Priya Kapur. In their petition, the siblings have demanded a one-fifth share each of their father’s personal assets.

Tensions within the Kapur family have been ongoing since Sunjay Kapur's unfortunate death on June 12, 2025, when he swallowed a bee and suffered a heart attack while playing polo in London. His first wife was the famous fashion designer Nandita Mahtani, with whom he shared no children.

