Sunjay Kapur 'didn't die of natural causes', sister Mandhira makes shocking claim; says 'outsider' Priya Sachdev gets Rs 5 crore as...

Sunjay Kapur's sister Mandhira Kapur has claimed that their mother Rani Kapur receives just Rs 12 lakh per month from Sona Comstar, while 'outsider' Priya Sachdev is getting Rs 5 crore as a monthly salary. She also supported Karisma Kapoor's kids Samaira and Kiaan in the legal battle with Priya.

Industrialist Sunjay Kapur, chairman of Sona Comstar, passed away after a sudden heart attack while playing a polo match in London in June 2025 . His death sparked a major inheritance battle over his estate, estimated to be worth over Rs 30,000 crore. Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor, his children from his second marriage to actress Karisma Kapoor, have filed a legal case against his third wife, Priya Sachdev, alleging that she has forged his will and are seeking their rightful share of the assets.

As this legal dispute intensifies with each hearing, Sunjay's sister Mandhira has stated that she doesn't feel her brother died of natural causes and has also made fresh attacks against Priya. Speaking on the InControversial podcast, she said, "We will take this legacy forward, we being the Kapurs. Priya's not the face for this family. She’s not the face for this company. She shouldn’t even be around."

"Our journey with Sona (Comstar) was very personal. We’ve been very proud of Sona. Dad was an innovator. It’s like our child is being kidnapped, and we will fight it. They’re not going to get away with this, and I’m not going to let my father's hard work and legacy get away from him. The truth will come out. You’re using our money to fight us. That's the strange bit", she further added.

Claiming that Sunjay would have never chosen Priya over Samaira and Kiaan, Mandhira said, "And I’d like her to come on record to say that he didn’t give a damn about his kids and wanted to cut them out. There is no way in hell he chose his third wife over his two kids. Also, I don’t feel my brother died of natural causes. I’m sorry. My brother was a healthy guy, and I will get to the bottom of everything."

In one of the coyrt hearings, Priya had claimed that Sunjay's mother Rani Kapur has her personal expenses covered as she continues to receive Rs 21 lakh monthly from the company. Reacting to these claims, Mandhira stated, "There is a difference between blood and an outsider. When my father was alive, my mother was getting much more than what she did even when my brother was alive and that’s the truth. Unfortunately she never checked what she was getting. Now, we are checking on whatever is going on."

"It is shameful that she is only getting Rs 12 lakh. It was Rs 21 lakh but after tax and other deductions, she used to get Rs 13 lakh which has now dropped to Rs 12 lakh. But the outsider (Priya) is getting close to I would think Rs 3 to 5 crore every month. Because she is getting Rs 1 crore from just one company and she has taken over everything. She is getting Rs 5 crore, and the creator of the company is getting Rs 12 lakh", she concluded.

