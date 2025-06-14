Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor got married in 2003, and they got separated in 2016 after a long legal battle. Their first meeting was nothing less than a filmy situation. Read on to know more about their relationship.

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, businessman Sunjay Kapur's demise has surprised, or rather shocked, everyone. On Thursday, at 53, he passed away after he suffered a heart attack, which happened after he accidentally swallowed a bee while playing Polo. Sunjay's personal life has made headlines several times, especially when he was married to the Raja Babu actress. Sunjay and Karisma got married in 2003, and in 2016, they were granted a divorce after a 2-year-long ugly legal battle. This wasn't Sunjay's first marriage, and even Karisma agreed to marry him after suffering a heartbreak from a starkid. Let's delve further into their relationship.

Everyone knows that Karisma Kapoor was first getting married to Abhishek Bachchan. After five years of dating, in 2002, they got engaged. However, in 2003, their engagement broke off. A few months after the engagement with Abhishek Bachchan was broken, Karisma Kapoor suddenly married businessman Sunjay Kapur on September 20, 2003.

When did Karisma and Sunjay Kapur meet for the first time?

If media reports are to be believed, the two met at a party, and then they grew close. Reportedly, Sunjay Kapur proposed Karisma Kapoor for marriage, to which she agreed. It is also said that Karisma Kapoor's marriage to Sunjay Kapur was not a love marriage but an arranged marriage. Before Karisma, Sunjay was married to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani from 1996-2000.

The rough phase of Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur's marriage

Two years after marriage, Sunjay and Karisma Kapoor became parents of daughter Samaira in 2005. After this, they were blessed with a son, Kian, in 2010. Soon after Kian's birth, Sunjay and Karisma started making headlines due to their rough phase in marriage. And in the year 2014, they filed for divorce. Two years after the much-publicised legal battle, in which they made allegations against each other, the court granted them a divorce in 2016.

A year after his divorce from Karisma Kapoor, Sunjay Kapur found love again. He got married for the third time, to model-actress Priya Sachdev. They got married in 2017. Priya has worked in Yash Raj Films' Neel N Nikki.