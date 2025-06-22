A day after Sunjay Kapur's funeral, Sona Comstar CEO Vivek Vikram Singh penned an emotional note, in which he talked about shouldering his best friend on his final journey.

Sanjay Kapur, Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband and industrialist, died on June 12 after suffering a heart attack, caused by a bee he accidentally swallowed while playing a polo match in London. He was the chairman and non-executive director of Sona Comstar, one of the world’s leading mobility technology companies. Sunjay's funeral was held in Delhi on June 19.

A day after his funeral, Sona Comstar CEO Vivek Vikram Singh penned an emotional note on X (formerly Twitter), in which he talked about shouldering Sunjay, his best friend on his final journey. He wrote, "Yesterday, I had the heartbreak of shouldering my best friend on his final journey — a man who was always prouder of my achievements than I ever was. If everyone had even one such friend, the world would be a kinder, better place. May you rest in peace Sunjay."

Earlier after Sunjay's death, Vivek had written on X, "Sunjay, after a decade of walking with me, you have left me to walk alone, but I promise that I and our 6,000 dedicated engineers and managers and operators, will continue our shared mission of building Sona Comstar into an Indian engineering company the world can be proud of."

Sona Comstar had also issued a statement after Kapur's death. It read, "The Board of Directors regrets the untimely demise of Mr. Sunjay Kapur, the erstwhile Chairman of Sona Comstar and expresses its condolences to Mr. Kapur’s family. His vision, values, and dedication to excellence will continue to guide and inspire the governance and performance of the Company. The Board of Directors of the Company has had in place a professional management team under the leadership of its Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Vivek Vikram Singh, since 2019."

"We have full faith in the management team’s ability to lead the Company under the supervision of the Board. The Board of Directors of the Company will meet in due course to elect a new chairman of the Board. We would like to re-assure our customers, business partners, employees, and shareholders that it is business as usual at the Company, and that no changes in management are envisaged", it concluded.

