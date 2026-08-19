Sunita Ahuja spotted at Mumbai family court amid Govinda feud, netizens ask: 'Divorce le rahe ho?'

Sunita Ahuja’s visit to Bandra family court with son Yashvardhan has sparked divorce rumours amid her ongoing public spat with husband Govinda.

Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja was spotted at a family court in Mumbai’s Bandra with their son Yashvardhan Ahuja on Wednesday, August 19. Their appearance has sparked fresh speculation about the couple’s marriage, although neither Sunita nor Govinda has confirmed any divorce plans.

Sunita jokes about court visit

Photos and videos of Sunita and Yashvardhan outside the court surfaced online and quickly drew attention. When paparazzi asked Sunita why she was there, she responded jokingly, “Birthday manane aaye hain (We have come to celebrate a birthday).”

Yashvardhan appeared irritated by the questions and asked the photographers to move aside and stop questioning them.

The court appearance led to several social media users speculating that Sunita and Govinda could be considering divorce. However, these claims remain unverified, and there is no official confirmation that the couple has started divorce proceedings.

Social media users react

Several netizens connected Sunita’s court visit with the recent reports of tension between her and Govinda. One user commented, “Legally alag ho rahe hain, divorce le rahe hain,” while another wrote, “Bandra family court hai yeh... Guys, divorce confirm.”

Another social media user urged Govinda to reconsider his decisions, writing, “Govida sir what are u doing ....why?? Enjoy ka mtlb yeh ni ki app itni long married life ek pal mein khtam krdo. Zindagi sb ki nikal jati hai jo chod ke jata hai baad mein khud pachtata hai. Please act maturely, sir. You need to be more mature about this. Happy toh aap apni wife ke sath bhi reh sakte ho...thodo socho,”

A fourth user commented, “Divorce hi sahi h jis hisab se ek dusre ki ijjat kharab kar rahe hain us hisab se shanti se alg ho jao.”

Despite the speculation, the reason behind Sunita and Yashvardhan’s visit to the family court is currently unknown.

What happened between Sunita and Govinda?

The couple has recently been at the centre of public attention following a series of remarks about their relationship. Sunita has spoken about alleged infidelity in the marriage and recently made headlines after referring to Govinda’s new co-star Komal Rani as his “sugar daddy” while speaking to paparazzi.

Govinda subsequently appeared to respond to the comments, asking Sunita to exercise restraint while addressing the matter. The actor also suggested that working opposite a younger actress does not mean that he is having an affair with her.

The latest court appearance has added another layer to the ongoing speculation, but there is currently no confirmation that Govinda and Sunita are heading for divorce.