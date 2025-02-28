Govinda and Sunita Ahuja share two children, Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja. Amid their divorce rumours, a recent video of Sunita talking about Govinda's 'Valentine' has grabbed attention again.

There had been recent reports claiming that Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja are headed for a divorce after 37 years of marriage.The actor's lawyer Lalit Bindal, who is also their family friend, has stated that Sunita had filed for divorce six months back, but the couple is back together and are "going strong" now.

Amid Govinda and Sunita's divorce rumours, one recent video of her with their son Yashvardhan Ahuja from Valentine's Day 2025 is going viral. In the clip, shared by Star Linc on their Instagram, the mother and son were seen getting down from their car posing for the cameras on February 14.

When paps asked Sunita about the Dulhe Raja actor, she replied, "Hello, happy Valentine. Sir apne Valentine ke sath hai. Gadbad mat samjhna. Wo apne kaam se bohot pyaar karte hai na, to kaam unka valentine hai (Sir is with his Valentine. Don't think otherwise. Actually, he loves his work a lot so his work is his Valentine)."

When Govinda was asked about the reports of separation with his wife Sunita, the 61-year-old actor deflection the question and told ETimes, "These are only business talks going. I am in the process of starting my films." Govinda was in the news last year in October as well when he had accidentally shot himself in his leg with his own revolver.

Govinda and Sunita, who tied the knot with each other on March 11, 1987, are parents to two children, Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja. Tina was born in 1989 and Yashvardhan was born in 1997. Tina's only Bollywood film was the 2015 romantic comedy Second Hand Husband, which bombed at the box office. Yashvardhan will soon make his acting debut.