On Saturday, Sunita took to Instagram to post a beautiful picture with her "darling son." In the picture, Sunita can be seen dressed in a black ethnic outfit, while Yashvardhan looked dapper in a yellow printed kurta and pajamas.

Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja are celebrating their son Yashvardhan Ahuja's 28th birthday and to make the day extra special, Sunita had the cutest wish for her son.

On Saturday, Sunita took to Instagram to post a beautiful picture with her "darling son." In the picture, Sunita can be seen dressed in a black ethnic outfit, while Yashvardhan looked dapper in a yellow printed kurta and pajamas.

The mother-son duo was all smiles as they posed for the camera. Along with the post, Sunita wrote, "Happy birthday to my darling son, may God bless you."

Govinda's niece, actress Arti Singh, also wished Yashvardhan on his birthday as she shared a series of pictures with him from her wedding to Deepak Chauhan.Arti also posted throwback pictures featuring Yashvardhan, Tina Ahuja, and Krushna Abhishek.

Calling him the "upcoming star" of their family, the actress wrote, "Happy birthday to the upcoming star of our family. May God bless you always, and keep you happy and healthy. Love you always, Yash. Seen you since childhood, but you haven't changed a bit. Sincere, tameezdar, and loving to the core. Love you always. Will never forget the way you were looking at me on my marriage day. Love and care in your eyes. Bhagwan tujhe hamesha hamesha khush rakhe @ahuja_yashvardhan."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)