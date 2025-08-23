Sunita Ahuja reveals how Dharmendra played major role in her decision to marry Govinda: 'Shaadi isliye ki isse kyunki...'

Sunita Ahuja also recalled how she once admitted to Dharmendra about her feelings and said, "I once told Dharam ji also ki maine shaadi isliye ki isse (Govinda) kyunki ye thoda thoda aapke jaisa dikhta tha."

Since Friday, speculation about Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s divorce has resurfaced after news outlets have stated that the veteran actor's wife filed for divorce on December 5, 2024, in the Bandra Family Court, citing adultery, cruelty, and desertion. Amid this, one of Sunita Ahuja's earlier interviews has gone viral, where she revealed how superstar Dharmendra was one of the major reasons why she decided to marry Govinda.

How did Dharmendra become a major reason behind Sunita Ahuja agreeing to marry Govinda?

Calling Dharmendra her teenage crush, Sunita Ahuja told Eat Travel Repeat, "Mujhe baaki pasand nahi koi bhi, but now I am very fond of Shah Rukh Khan. I like him, he’s a gentleman. But when I was a teenager, I used to like only Dharam ji. Maine Govinda se shaadi hi isliye ki because he resembles Dharam ji. Dono Punjabi hai."

Sunita Ahuja also recalled how she once admitted to Dharmendra about her feelings and said, "I once told Dharam ji also ki maine shaadi isliye ki isse kyunki ye thoda thoda aapke jaisa dikhta tha." Sunita Ahuja admitted that when she watched Govinda play a role inspired by Dharmendra in the film Sandwich, she decided that she would marry him.

Are Govinda and Sunita Ahuja getting a divorce?

Speculation about Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s divorce has resurfaced, but the actor’s manager has dismissed it as “old news” and maintained that they are not separating. "This is the same old news that came out six to seven months ago. Sunita had filed a divorce petition six to seven months ago; now everything is getting settled. In a week or so, everyone will hear the news," Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha told PTI.

