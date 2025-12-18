Sunita Ahuja REACTS to Jaya Bachchan's controversial 'gande pants' remarks for paparazzi: 'If she doesn't like them...'

Jaya Bachchan had raised questions about the paps' credentials and conduct, while taking a dig at what she described as their growing intrusion into personal spaces. Read on to know how Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja had reacted to Jaya's remarks.

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja has come out in support of veteran actress Jaya Bachchan following the backlash over her remarks on paparazzi culture. Sharing her perspective, she suggested that constant media attention can often become overwhelming, especially for public figures who are followed relentlessly.

During a question-and-answer session in her latest vlog, one fan asked Sunita why she always has fun with the paparazzi and the media and even gives them sweets, while Jaya Bachchan, on the other hand, often insults them. Responding to this, Sunita stated in Hindi, "Look, everyone has their own thoughts and thinking. Jaya ma'am must be getting irritated. I can't say anything about her. She is a very big. She must not like it. So, if she doesn't like them, then paps shouldn't do it."

"Look, I have a lot of fun with everyone. I feel like I should get up in the morning and start having fun because there is just one life. It is very difficult to get a human life. You should live your life with a smile. There is no point in fighting. So, live your life with a smile. If Jaya ji doesn’t like it, then I can't say anything about her. I love Jaya ji a lot and I will always love her,” added the star-wife.

For the unversed, while talking to the journalist Barkha Dutt, Jaya Bachchan stated that she has no association with the paparazzi. She also raised questions about their credentials and conduct, while taking a dig at what she described as their growing intrusion into personal spaces. Her comments had raised eyebrows and triggered mixed reactions online

"Yeh jo bahar gande, tight pant pehnke, haath mein mobile leke khade hain, they think just because they have a mobile, they can take your picture and say what they want. And the kind of comments they pass - what kind of people are these people? Kahan se aate hain? Kis tarah ka education hai? Kya background hai?", the veteran actress had said.

