Sunita Ahuja reacts to Govinda's airport appearance with rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar: Watch

Sunita Ahuja has reacted after her husband Govinda was spotted with actress Komal Rani Swarnkar at Mumbai airport.

Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja has reacted after the actor was recently spotted with actress Komal Rani Swarnkar at Mumbai airport. Govinda and Komal will be seen together in the upcoming film Roopa.

Sunita reacts to Govinda and Komal

A few weeks ago, Govinda announced Roopa with Komal Rani Swarnkar. Soon after, the two were seen together at Mumbai airport.

Sunita had earlier hinted in an interview that Govinda could be having an affair with a woman named Komal. When paparazzi asked her about Govinda and Komal, she said, "Woh kahawat suna hai 'Vinash Kale Viprit Buddhi'. Uska buddhi brasht hogaya hai. Isliye yeh sab karta hai (There's a saying, 'In times of destruction, the intellect becomes corrupted'. His intellect has become corrupted. That's why he does all this)."

Sunita reacts to ‘Cheater No. 1’ comments

The paparazzi also told Sunita that people were calling Govinda ‘Cheater No. 1’ in the comments.

Replying to this, Sunita said, "*Yeh question mujhe Govinda ke fans ko puchna hai, kyunke main kuch bolti ho toh sab mujhe troll karte hai. Main chahti ho Govinda ke fans aur media iss chiz ka jawab de. Mujhse mat pucho mujhe koi interest bhi nahi hai. Jab main sach bolti ho sab mujhe gaaliyan dete hai. (I want to ask this question to Govinda's fans, because whenever I say something, everyone trolls me. I want Govinda's fans and the media to answer this. Don't ask me; I'm not interested. When I say the truth people abuse me (sic)."

What did Govinda say about the affair claims?

Govinda had earlier spoken about Sunita’s claims during a podcast with ANI. Talking about her allegations that he had multiple affairs, the actor said, "I was so innocent till the age of 34 that even I feel embarrassed myself why I was so innocent."

He also said, "Aap mithai ki dukan mein reh kar aap bhookhe nikle toh kya dukhad hai (If you stay within a sweet shop, but remain hungry, then it's very sad)."

Sunita was recently seen on Lock Upp

Meanwhile, Sunita appeared on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa on Netflix. Govinda and their daughter Tina Ahuja had earlier come together to take her back home.