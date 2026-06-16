Sunita Ahuja makes shocking revelation of Govinda wearing a hair patch: 'My husband is one piece'

"What's there to hide? Many heroes do it. Men and women both use patches", said Sunita Ahuja, insisting there was nothing unusual or embarrassing about using a hair patch. Govinda and Sunita have made headlines since last year after several reports claimed that the two are headed for a divorce.

Sunita Ahuja made a surprising revelation about husband Govinda, sharing that the actor now uses a hair patch. Reminiscing about their early days together, she said Govinda was exceptionally handsome and effortlessly charmed everyone around him. Sunita insisted there should be no shame in wearing a hair patch, adding that it is far more common in the entertainment industry than most people realise. Talking to Mashable India, Sunita said, "Even now he looks handsome, but at that time he had his original hair. Now he wears a patch," she said. When the host laughed at her remark, Sunita quickly came to the actor’s defence, insisting there was nothing unusual or embarrassing about using a hair patch. "What's there to hide? Many heroes do it. Men and women both use patches. My husband is one piece. There has never been anyone like him in the industry and there never will be," she added.

In another interview on Abhishek Vyas's YouTube channel, Sunita also offered a deeply personal insight into their marriage. Speaking about Govinda’s role in her life, she said she admired him more as a son than as a husband, explaining that he devoted most of his life to supporting and providing for his family rather than pursuing his own happiness. "I will say it again. Govinda is a good son, a good brother. But as a husband, what I want. I love going to parties, for dinners, on holidays, but he got so indulged in providing for his family that he never enjoyed it. He is 60 but has never lived for himself. This makes me feel bad. You are such a big superstar but what have you seen in life? Nothing. I always say that I want a son like Govinda, not a husband. There's no point even regretting it now; I can't leave him. It has been 40 years, even thinking about it would be a crime", she stated.

Govinda and Sunita, who tied the knot with each other on March 11, 1987, are parents to two children, Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja. Tina was born in 1989 and Yashvardhan was born in 1997. Tina's only Bollywood film was the 2015 romantic comedy Second Hand Husband, which bombed at the box office. Yashvardhan will soon make his acting debut. Govinda and Sunita have been grabbing headlines since last year after several reports claimed that the two are headed for a divorce. A few months ago, Sunita also accused Govinda of having an affair with a younger actress, fuelling rumours about cracks in their relationship.

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