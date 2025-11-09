Sunita Ahuja makes BIG statement on Govinda- Krushna Abhishek's 7 years fued: 'Hold grudges when everyone is...'

In a recent media interaction, Sunita Ahuja made another big statement regarding Govinda and their ugly differences with their nephew, Krushna Abhishek and his family.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have finally forgiven Krushna Abhishek, and the much-publicised feud ended after seven years. Recently, Sunita appeared on a podcast, where she discussed the reunion and the family dynamics. For the unversed, in 2016, Krushna cracked a joke on his uncle at The Kapil Sharma Show. Govind and Sunita took this joke as an insult, and it created a rift between them. Govinda and Sunita were upset with Krushna, and their fallout got worse after a heated exchange of words between Sunita and Krushna’s wife, Kashmera Shah, in public. However, last year, when Govinda got injured in the firing incident, Kashmera was among the first to rush and look after the Raja Babu actor. This marked a new beginning between the family members.

Sunita on Govinda- Krushna Abhishek's reunion

In a podcast with Pinkvilla, when asked about the feud with Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah, Sunita spoke in a mellow tone, reflecting forgiveness, and said, “How long can I be angry with my kids?" Mrs Ahuja smiled and continued, "Why hold grudges when everyone is happy in their own space? I only want to give blessings to all the kids; they are like my own."

Sunita Ahuja on her affection with Krushna Abhishek's mother

Reflecting her early memories with Govinda, Sunita fondly remembers how Krushna’s mother, Padma Sharma — Govinda’s sister — was the first to learn about their affair, “Krushna’s mom was my most favourite, and she was the one who actually knew about mine and Govinda’s affair, as I was introduced to her first," Sunita shared warmly. “She was my favourite, and today, for Govinda’s success and everything, she deserves it all."

When Govinda and Krushna Abhishek reunited on the screen

After Govinda recovered from the firing incident, he finally decided to end the feud publicly and appeared with Shakti Kapoor on The Great Indian Kapil Show. In this episode, mama-bhanja danced together, and they reconciled with a warm hug and a funny conversation.