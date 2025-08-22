Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Sunita Ahuja files for divorce from Govinda on grounds of 'adultery, cruelty and desertion': Report

Reports state that Sunita Ahuja has applied for a divorce on the grounds of 'adultery, cruelty and desertion.' Sunita Ahuja has filed for a divorce from Govinda under Section 13 (1) (i), (ia), (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act 1955.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 03:40 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Sunita Ahuja files for divorce from Govinda on grounds of 'adultery, cruelty and desertion': Report
Sunita Ahuja, who recently made headlines for addressing the divorce rumours with Govinda in a vlog, is now going viral again after a new update suggests that Sunita Ahuja has filed for a divorce from the veteran star in Bandra Family Court. Reports state that Sunita Ahuja has applied for a divorce on the grounds of 'adultery, cruelty and desertion.'

As per a report in Hauterrfly, Sunita Ahuja has filed for a divorce from Govinda under Section 13 (1) (i), (ia), (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act 1955. The report also claimed that since June, the two have been trying to work things out; however, Sunita Ahuja is the only one who has been punctual about appearing in court, but Govinda has been a no-show.

This news comes after Sunita Ahuja, in her recent vlog, addressed divorce rumours while visiting Mahalaxmi Mandir. In the vlog, Sunita Ahuja broke down in tears, saying, "Main jab Govinda se mili tab maine maata se wahi maanga ke meri shaadi usse ho jaaye aur jeevan acche se jaaye. Maata ne sab mannat poori kiya. Bacche bhi de diye dono. Par har sach milna aasan nahi hota, unch-neech ho jaata hai. Par main maata pe itna vishwas karti hoon ke aaj main agar kuch dekh bhi rahi hoon, toh main jaanti hoon jo mera ghar todne ki koshish karega, usko toh woh baithi hai Maa Kaali."(When I met Govinda, I prayed to the Goddess that I should get married to him and have a good life. The Goddess fulfilled all my wishes—she even blessed me with two children. But not every truth in life is easy; there are always ups and downs. Still, I have so much faith in the Goddess that whatever I am witnessing today, I know that whoever tries to break my home, Maa Kaali is there).

She further added, "Ek acche insaan ko aur ek acchi aurat ko dukh dena acchi baat nahi hai. Main teenon maata ko itna prem karti hoon. Jo bhi paristhiti hai aur jo ghar-parivaar todne ki koshish karega, usko Maa bakshegi nahi." (It is not right to cause pain to a good man and a good woman. I love all three forms of the Goddess deeply. Whatever the situation may be, anyone who tries to break my family, Maa will not forgive them)."

