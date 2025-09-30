Sunita Ahuja drops truth bomb on not living with Govinda, breaks silence on his affair rumours: 'Jo achi aurat ko dukh dega…'

Sunita Ahuja has finally addressed Govinda’s affair rumours, revealing they’ve lived apart for 15 years while dismissing gossip with strong words and a fiery response.

Govinda, one of Bollywood’s biggest stars of the 1980s and 1990s, earned a massive fan following not just for his acting and dancing but also for his flamboyant fashion sense — from bright outfits to chunky belts and flashy watches.

The actor, who made his debut in 1986, married Sunita Ahuja in 1987, and the couple has two children. However, in recent months, Sunita has been in the spotlight after rumours of Govinda’s alleged affair with a 30-year-old Marathi actress sparked buzz about their marriage.

In her latest vlog, where Sambhavna Seth joined her for a candid chat, Sunita finally broke her silence. Sunita revealed that she and Govinda have not been living under the same roof for the last 15 years, though he continues to visit the family home often.

She said, “The problem is that there are people in his family who don’t want to see us happy together. They wonder why our family is so content when theirs is broken. I gave him my entire life since childhood, and even today I love him deeply. Yes, I’m upset because I hear the rumours too, but I’m strong because my children are with me.”

Addressing Govinda’s alleged link-ups, Sunita didn’t mince words: “Girls who come to struggle in the industry these days are used to having sugar daddies. They think their home will run smoothly, they’ll get pocket money. But if I catch them, then remember — I have Sunny Deol’s 5 kg hand.”

Despite the speculation, Sunita made it clear that her bond with Govinda is strong, even if strained, and that she continues to stand tall amid gossip surrounding their marriage.