In the last two months, there had been rumours that Govinda and Sunita Ahuja are headed for a divorce 37 years after their marriage. The couple had tied the knot with each other on March 11, 1987, and are parents to two children, Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja.

After Govinda accidentally shot himself on his leg with his licensed revolver in October last year, the actor broke the internet once again after four months when reports suggested that he is heading for a divorce from his wife Sunita Ahuja 37 years after their marriage. The actor's lawyer Lalit Bindal, who is also their family friend, has stated that Sunita had filed for divorce six months back, but the couple is back together and are "going strong" now. In February, when Govinda was asked about the reports of separation with his wife Sunita, the 61-year-old actor deflected the question and told ETimes, "These are only business talks going. I am in the process of starting my films."

Now, Sunita Ahuja has addressed their divorce rumours. In a video with Instant Bollywood, when she was asked about their divorce rumours, she said laughingly, "Ab, tu zyaada hi bol raha hai beta (You’re talking too much now, son)", and added, "Mere ko koi farak nahi padhta koi bhi news aa jaye. Maine pehle bhi bola hai jab tak humaare muh se nahi sunoge, koi bhi news par react mat karna. Jab tak hum nahi muh khole, baad me sab gole hi gole (It doesn’t matter to me what news comes out. I have said this before also, until you hear it us, don’t react to anything. Until we speak, it’s all just speculation)."

In an interview with Hindi Rush in January, Sunita had sparked rumours about their troubled marriage when she said that she and Govinda doesn't live together in the same house. She had said, "We have two houses. We have a bungalow opposite our apartment. I have my temple and my kids in the flat. We live in the flat, whereas he gets late after his meetings. He loves talking, so he’ll gather 10 people and sit chatting with them. Whereas me, my son, and my daughter live together."

Govinda and Sunita, who tied the knot with each other on March 11, 1987, are parents to two children, Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja. Tina was born in 1989 and Yashvardhan was born in 1997. Tina's only Bollywood film was the 2015 romantic comedy Second Hand Husband, which bombed at the box office. Yashvardhan will soon make his acting debut.

READ | Ibrahim Ali Khan breaks silence on dating rumours with Palak Tiwari: 'Yeah, she's...'