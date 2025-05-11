Sunita Ahuja has again shut down the divorce rumours with Govinda, and clarified that neither the actor can live without her, nor she can live without him.

Sunita Ahuja has once again addressed rumours about problems in her marriage with Bollywood star Govinda. In a recent interview with Times Now, she firmly denied any talk of separation and said their relationship is strong.

Earlier this year, there were reports online suggesting that the couple was thinking about ending their 38-year marriage. Even though Sunita had already denied the claims, people kept talking. This time, she spoke directly and firmly.

“Jis din confirm hoga, ya mere aur Govinda ke mooh se aap log sunoge, vo alag baat hai,” she said. “But I don’t think Govinda can live without me, nor can I live without Govinda. And Govinda can never leave his family for any stupid person or stupid woman.”

She said the gossip is false and that people shouldn’t believe everything they hear. “First ask whether it’s even true. I will never accept it, and if anyone has the courage, they should ask me directly,” Sunita added. “If anything like this ever happens, I’ll be the first to speak to the media. But I believe God will never break my home.”

For the unversed, Sunita and Govinda's love story goes back to their childhood. They were young, he was studying for his B.Com degree, and she was in 9th grade, living at her sister’s house — her sister was married to Govinda’s maternal uncle. Though their relationship had a rough start, they eventually fell in love.

The couple got married in 1986, before Govinda became famous. They kept the marriage a secret for four years. Today, they have two children — Tina and Yashvardhan Ahuja. Tina has already started her career in Bollywood, and Yashvardhan is getting ready for his debut. If reports are to be true, Sunita is also expected to make his onscreen appearance with Fabulous Life of Bollywood Wives Season 3.