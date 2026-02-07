Sunil Thapa, who starred with Priyanka Chopra in Mary Kom and Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man 3, passes away at 68

Sunil Thapa was a towering personality in Nepali cinema, having worked in more than 300 films over several decades. He is widely known for his iconic role as Ratey Kaila in the Nepali film Chino, a character that established him as one of the most sought-after antagonists in the industry.

Veteran Nepali actor Sunil Thapa, who also starred in several Bollywood films, passed away in Kathmandu on Saturday morning at the age of 68. He famously played Priyanka Chopra's coach M. Narjit Singh in the 2014 sports biopic Mary Kom based on the life of the eponymous boxer Mary Kom. The veteran actor was most recently seen playing a respected Nagaland leader David Khuzou sharing screen space with Manoj Bajpayee in the third season of the spy thriller series The Family Man, that premiered on Prime Video in November 2025.

Thapa died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the Nepal capital after his health suddenly deteriorated, hospital authorities said. He was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state, and following an ECG, he was declared dead due to suspected cardiac arrest, officials told the local media.

Mohan Niraula, President of Film Artists Association of Nepal, told IANS that veteran actor Thapa passed away due to a cardiac problem, as told by the hospital. "We are awaiting his family members, who reside in Mumbai, to perform his last rites," he said. Niraula also praised Thapa’s significant contribution to Nepali cinema and the entertainment industry as a whole, saying that it would be difficult to find actors with such iconic status.

Thapa was a towering personality in Nepali cinema, having worked in more than 300 films over several decades. He is widely known for his iconic role as Ratey Kaila in the Nepali film Chino, a character that established him as one of the most sought-after antagonists in the industry. Since then, he starred in numerous movies, particularly as one of the most feared villains in Nepali cinema.

Thapa made his Bollywood debut with the 1981 romantic drama Ek Duuje Ke Liye and went on to work in several Hindi, Tamil, and Bhojpuri productions. Before entering films, Thapa began his career as a model in Mumbai in the mid-1970s and was also actively involved in sports, playing professional football for clubs in Bombay.

Nepal's Prime Minister Sushila Karki expressed condolences over his passing, saying she was deeply saddened by the 'untimely demise' of the popular Nepali film actor. "With his passing, the Nepali and Indian film industries have lost not only a versatile artist but also a strong pillar. From his iconic role as Ratey Kaila in Chino to his impactful performance as a trainer in Mary Kom, his remarkable portrayals as a villain and supporting actor won the hearts of millions. Each of these characters will remain forever alive in the memories of the audience", she said in a statement.

READ | Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh-starrer becomes most watched film on Netflix globally; ranks top in Pakistan despite ban