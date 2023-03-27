Sunil Grover talks about being ‘replaced from hit show' in 3 days, says, ‘mujhe bataya bhi nahi tha’

Sunil Grover/File Photo

Actor and comedian Sunil Grover enjoys a massive fan following and is popularly known for his comical characters Guthi, Rinku Bhabhi, and Dr. Mashoor Gulati from the Kapil Sharma Show. However, in 2017, the actor left the show due to a fight with the host Kapil Sharma. Though it has been years, still the controversy hasn’t settled completely. Recently in an interview, Sunil Grover talked about being ‘replaced’ from a show without notice and his statement has fans wondering if he is talking about the Kapil Sharma Show.

While talking to ETimes, Sunil Grover talked about being replaced from a show without mentioning any name and said, “Ek show tha jisme main replace ho gaya tha 3 din mein hi aur mujhe bataya bhi nahi tha. Kisi aur se pata chala tha mujhe (There was a show in which I was replaced within three days, and I was not even informed. I got to know about it from someone else).”

The actor and comedian further added, “I had immense self-doubt, mujhe ni lagta tha ki main dobara ja paunga ya un logo ke saath shooting kar paunga(I didn't know if I could shoot with them again). Toh main ek shell mein chala gaya tha almost one-month ke liye(So i went into a shell for almost a month). Then I thought maybe I will not pursue it but then I don’t know if it was some kind of stubbornness that made me say, ‘chal koi nahi…ek baar aur try karte hai (Its okay let's try one more time)'”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunil Grover who started his acting career with the television series Chala Lallan Hero Banne and has done many Bollywood films like Gabbar is back, Bharat, Baaghi and his latest film includes Goodbye. The actor will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan and he also has a web series titled United Kacche directed by Manav Shah. Sunil Grover will be seen playing the lead in the web series which will stream in Zee5 from March 31.

