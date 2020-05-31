Sunil Grover makes cigarette at home, hard-hitting video makes him rethink decision to smoke

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover shared a hard-hitting video where he makes a cigarette at home. The actor associated with Indian Cancer Society to promote its anti-tobacco campaign.

Sunil is seen wearing an apron in the video as he says, “Aaj mai apko bahut hi popular recipe bata raha hu. Ek pan me daliye cadmium, uuske baad thoda sa acetone. Ab hum iske andar milaenge candle wax. Ab ammonia dalna hoga jo ki toilet cleaner se milega. Swad anusar thoda sa zeher, yani ki arsenic. Akhir me thoda sa nicotine, jo humein is keetnashak yani insecticide se mil jaega. (Today, I shall share a very popular recipe with you guys. Take some cadmium and acetone in a pan, add some candle wax and ammonia that can be found in toilet cleaners. Now, some poison aka arsenic to taste. And some nicotine in the end, which can be found in this insecticide.)”

“Ab ho gai aapki manpasand lajawab cigarette taiyyar! (Now, your favourite cigarette is ready),” he said while holding the cigarette. “Dekhne me itni cool lagti hai ki pata hi nahi chalta isme itne hanikarak chemicals hote hain. Jise pata chal gaya wo to issase door hi rahega na? Indian Cancer Society ki baat maniye, cigarette tambaku se door rahiye aur cancer se do kadam aage. (This looks so cool, one can’t even imagine it has such harmful chemicals. Those who know will stay away from it, right? Listen to the Indian Cancer Society and stay away from tobacco, stay ahead of cancer),” he added.

Sunil shared the video writing, “Ek nayi type ki recipe try ki hai during lockdown. The facts in this video are so hard - hitting that it forces me to think and rethink for myself also! @ics_1951 @justvoot #RecipeRethink #LiveTobaccoFree #CancerAwareness #TwoStepsAheadOfCancer #voot Sunil.”

Watch the video here:

Ek nayi type ki recipe try ki hai during lockdown. The facts in this video are so hard - hitting that it forces me to think and rethink for myself also!@ics_1951@justvoot #RecipeRethink #LiveTobaccoFree #CancerAwareness #TwoStepsAheadOfCancer #voot pic.twitter.com/jD1UFdhAi5 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) May 30, 2020

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha shared the same video and tweeted, “I smoked for 30 years, smoked a lot and have now quit. I keep telling youngsters don’t even try it or you will keep struggling to quit for years. Every smoker I know wants to quit but can’t. Good film Sunil.”