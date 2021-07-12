Suniel Shettyâ€™s building gets sealed as residents test positive for Covid-19

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed a flat in Mumbai where Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty and his family live on Monday due to concerns about the coronavirus. The actor's entire family, according to a senior official, is safe. After a few occupants of the 'Prithvi Apartments' on Mumbai's Altamount Road tested positive for Covid-19, the BMC sealed the building.

BMC assistant commissioner Prashant Gaikwad told news agency ANI " Shetty's entire family is safe".

The BMC has instructed housing societies that have been designated as micro containment zones (MCZs) to refuse admission to outsiders. It has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for housing societies and has warned to levy fines if they do not follow its rules. Police officers will be stationed at the entrance gates of shuttered buildings, according to the civic body.

The civic body has further warned of slapping a fine of â‚¹10,000 on a housing society if it found violating any of its norms. Subsequent instances of violation will attract a penalty of â‚¹20,000. Assistant municipal commissioners have been ordered to ensure strict implementation of norms related to MCZs with the help of police.

E-commerce platform delivery professionals and those providing essentials will be granted access to the society management office. Residents in sealed buildings will be permitted to leave for emergencies only with the authorization of the society's chairman, secretary, and police officers on duty.

"Any asymptomatic positive patient in home isolation shall not move out of his/her flat. An FIR shall be filed by ward officials against violators," the BMC said.

For the unversed, On Sunday, 555 additional Covid-19 instances were reported in Mumbai, bringing the total number of cases in the country's financial metropolis to 7,27,696. In the last 24 hours, 15 people have died as a result of the virus.