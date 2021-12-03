Suniel Shetty wishes son Ahan for ‘Tadap’, drops unseen photo

Suniel Shetty is unquestionably on top of the world right now, thanks to the release of his son Ahaan Shetty's first film, 'Tadap,' on the big screen. The delighted father has taken to social media to wish his son well and provide him expert advice that will undoubtedly help him grow and learn as he progresses through the industry.

Suniel also shared a previously unseen photo of Ahaan, which is far too adorable to handle.

He wrote in his post, “Ahan! Your first Friday. Your first film release. Time for #Tadap is here & will also go by like every other day. Becoming just another milestone as the movies flash by. But remember one thing. People are true if you are. Don’t take it to heart if they critique you, it’s a learning. Don’t get too punch drunk on praise. It’s a perk. Just stay blessed, grounded, simple, honest, true & the People, the Public - the only followers that matter - will become your friends. All in all, be as sincere as you were for your first film. Make people love you. Love them back. Like I love you son. Best for your first. Cheers to you.”

Athiya Shetty, Ahaan's sister, also took to Instagram to share a childhood photo with him. She also wished him well and wrote him a touching note.

She wrote,” for me, before anything else, I’ll always be most proud of the person you’ve grown into. Humble, kind, resilient, honest and loyal to the core. I hope and pray you are always able to find the light wherever you go… Your time is now and forever! Love you… I’ll always have your back.”

Starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria, Fox Star Studios presents, 'Tadap', a Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Production is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Milan Luthria and written by Rajat Arora, 'Tadap' hit the cinemas today.