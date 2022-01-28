Ahan Shetty REACTS to wedding rumours with girlfriend Tania Shroff

‘Tadap’, Ahan Shetty's debut film, was released in December and received critical acclaim. While the young actor is still in the early stages of his career, he has been in a long-term relationship with Tania Shroff, a fashion designer and influencer. When the pair goes out together, they are frequently photographed. They frequently post photos from their vacations on social media. Tania was even present at the premiere of ‘Tadap’ with the entire Shetty family.

A few days ago, rumours circulated that the couple was intending to marry and start a family shortly. Ahan's sister, actress Athiya Shetty, is also scheduled to marry boyfriend cricketer KL Rahul this year, according to reports.

Suniel Shetty, Ahan's father, debunked all of the rumours on social media, writing, “Unsure whether to be be pained or amused. Can’t understand the need to ‘scoop’ before verifying any facts at all. This type of irresponsible reportage is what dents the credibility of journalism."

Now in a recent interview with News18, Ahan said that there is no truth to the rumours and he wont hide it if something like this happens. He said, “I have never tried to hide anything and have been honest about it. If you want your audience to love you when you are performing for them on-screen, you have to be honest to them with your real life as well. The rumours about my marriage don’t bother me. There is no truth to it. There is no wedding. Right now my focus on my career and training for the next few films."

On the work front, Ahan is set to appear in the third instalment of 'Aashiqui,' according to reports.