Suniel Shetty slams artist for ‘ghatiya mimicry’ during event in Bhopal, video goes viral: Watch

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: IMD predicts intense rain, thunderstorms; red alert issued

Amid trade talks, Donald Trump says US will 'allow entry of 600000 students from China', calls it very...

Tired of Hair fall? Jawed Habib shares kitchen secret for stronger, healthier hair

Saudi Arabia's gift to Indians going for Umrah, no need for visa agents, new platform launched: What is Nusuk Umrah?

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara: A rundown of Indian cricketers who retired in 2025

Aashiqui, Rockstar, Aashiqui 2, know 5 Bollywood films that are remembered more for their songs than stories

US notifies additional 25% tariffs on India for buying Russian oil, why is it not trade issue? Donald Trump's real intentions are...

Malayali influencer criticises Janhvi Kapoor’s diction, wrong lyrics in Param Sundari: 'Why couldn’t the makers...'

From Rohit Saraf–Sanya Malhotra to Ibrahim Ali Khan–Sreeleela: Top 6 fresh Bollywood pairs to watch in 2025

After Vivek Agnihotri's 'protein' jibe, John Abraham slams films that 'exploit hyper-political environments', says they lack...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Amid trade talks, Donald Trump says US will 'allow entry of 600000 students from China', calls it very...

Amid trade talks, Trump says US will 'allow entry of 600000 students from China'

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: IMD predicts intense rain, thunderstorms; red alert issued

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: IMD predicts intense rain, thunderstorms; red alert is

Tired of Hair fall? Jawed Habib shares kitchen secret for stronger, healthier hair

Tired of Hair fall? Jawed Habib shares kitchen secret for stronger, healthy hair

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Suniel Shetty slams artist for ‘ghatiya mimicry’ during event in Bhopal, video goes viral: Watch

In the viral video, Suniel can be heard telling the artist in Hindi, “Kab se yeh bhaisaab… alag-alag dialogues bol rahe hain, jo mere aavaj mein hai hi nahi. Itna ghatiya mimicry..."

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 01:59 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Suniel Shetty slams artist for ‘ghatiya mimicry’ during event in Bhopal, video goes viral: Watch
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Veteran actor Suniel Shetty recently attended an event in Karond, Bhopal, where a video of him losing his temper with an artist has gone viral. The clip shows Shetty reacting sharply after the artist mimicked him and delivered dialogues from his films, something that clearly didn’t sit well with the actor.

Actor Criticises Voice and Performance

In the viral video, Suniel can be heard telling the artist in Hindi, “Kab se yeh bhaisaab… alag-alag dialogues bol rahe hain, jo mere aavaj mein hai hi nahi. Itna ghatiya mimicry meine kabhi dekha hi nahi… Jab Suniel Shetty bolta hai toh mard ki tarah bolta hai. Yeh bacche ki tarah bol raha tha.” He added that mimicry should be done well, not poorly.

Refuses to Accept Apology

Even after the artist apologised, clarifying that he wasn’t intentionally mimicking Shetty, the actor continued to criticise him. “Suniel Shetty banne mein tujhe bohot time lagega. Sirf baal baandhne se kuch nahi hota, baccha hai,” he remarked, also claiming the artist hadn’t seen his action films.

Mixed Reaction Online

The video sparked mixed reactions online, with some netizens calling the actor “arrogant” and “rude” for his treatment of the performer.

Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Suniel Shetty was last seen in Kesari Veer and Hunter season 2. He will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle and Hera Pheri 3.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
GATE 2026 Exam: What are the new changes introduced this year? Check eligibility criteria, more
GATE 2026 Exam: What are the new changes introduced this year? Check eligibility
Malcolm McDowell admits daughter-in-law Lily Collins’ Emily in Paris isn’t his cup of tea
Malcolm McDowell admits daughter-in-law Lily Collins’ ‘Emily in Paris’ isn't...
From Rohit Saraf–Sanya Malhotra to Ibrahim Ali Khan–Sreeleela: Top 6 fresh Bollywood pairs to watch in 2025
From Rohit Saraf–Sanya Malhotra to Ibrahim Ali Khan–Sreeleela: Top 6 fresh Bolly
5 underrated timeless classics of Saif Ali Khan you must watch: Ek Hasina Thi to Parineeta, Being Cyrus
5 underrated classics of Saif Ali Khan you must-watch
Video of Greater Noida dowry victim Nikki Bhati smiling in Mercedes goes viral after death; Internet mourns with anger, grief
Video of Greater Noida dowry victim Nikki Bhati smiling in Mercedes goes viral a
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE