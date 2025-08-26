Suniel Shetty slams artist for ‘ghatiya mimicry’ during event in Bhopal, video goes viral: Watch

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: IMD predicts intense rain, thunderstorms; red alert issued
In the viral video, Suniel can be heard telling the artist in Hindi, “Kab se yeh bhaisaab… alag-alag dialogues bol rahe hain, jo mere aavaj mein hai hi nahi. Itna ghatiya mimicry..."
Veteran actor Suniel Shetty recently attended an event in Karond, Bhopal, where a video of him losing his temper with an artist has gone viral. The clip shows Shetty reacting sharply after the artist mimicked him and delivered dialogues from his films, something that clearly didn’t sit well with the actor.
Actor Criticises Voice and Performance
In the viral video, Suniel can be heard telling the artist in Hindi, “Kab se yeh bhaisaab… alag-alag dialogues bol rahe hain, jo mere aavaj mein hai hi nahi. Itna ghatiya mimicry meine kabhi dekha hi nahi… Jab Suniel Shetty bolta hai toh mard ki tarah bolta hai. Yeh bacche ki tarah bol raha tha.” He added that mimicry should be done well, not poorly.
Refuses to Accept Apology
Even after the artist apologised, clarifying that he wasn’t intentionally mimicking Shetty, the actor continued to criticise him. “Suniel Shetty banne mein tujhe bohot time lagega. Sirf baal baandhne se kuch nahi hota, baccha hai,” he remarked, also claiming the artist hadn’t seen his action films.
Mixed Reaction Online
The video sparked mixed reactions online, with some netizens calling the actor “arrogant” and “rude” for his treatment of the performer.
Upcoming Projects
On the professional front, Suniel Shetty was last seen in Kesari Veer and Hunter season 2. He will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle and Hera Pheri 3.