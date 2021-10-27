Suniel Shetty shares transformation video of his customised Royal Enfield Machismo 500 - WATCH

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty is one of the fittest and trendiest actors in the industry. Many are not aware that Suniel is also fond of the bikes and cars in his garage and likes to take care of them, keep them in good shape.

Suniel Shetty recently shared a video of his revamped Royal Enfield Machismo 500. The actor credited celebrity bike customiser Akshai Varde for the same whose brand Vardenchi is responsible for many kickass customised motorcycles on the road. Notably, Vardenchi had also customised the motorcycle ridden by Akshay Kumar in 'Oh My God!'

Sharing the video of the transformation, Suniel Shetty thanked Akshai Varde for a job well done and wrote, "This man is the real #Transformer. Look what a brilliant job he’s done with my mo’bike! Thank you Akshay @vardenchi - for putting the #Dhoom back in #VroomVroom. Love it @vardenchi @mr.vardenchi."

For the unversed, Akshai Varde is married to Bollywood actor Sameera Reddy.

During an interview with Carandbike.com, Vardenchi Motorcycles - Founder and Managing Director, Akshai Varde said, "We have kept the structure and all the integral engineering of the motorcycle intact to meet the guidelines of RTO. We have cosmetically and aesthetically upgraded the motorcycle by giving it a very comfortable handlebar, we have done a bobber kind of setup with the front tyre and bobber front fender."

He further added, "A lot of small detailing parts have gone into the motorcycle. It's a single-seater, so it has a short Bobber fender in the back. Overall, we have given the bike a very vintage feel. So, we have christened it as 'The Vintage'."

In addition to transforming the bike so wonderfully, Akshai also gave it a personal touch as the bike got "Anna" and "Suniel Shetty" decals on the body.