Suniel Shetty shares his 'fear' for Hera Pheri 3, hints at concept of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal-starrer

Suniel Shetty is eager to reunite with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal for Hera Pheri 3. But he also has a fear about the much-awaited film. Read on to know more.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 04:05 PM IST

Hera Pheri 3 is one project whose buzz is growing with each passing day. Since the original trio, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal shot for the promo, audiences have been keen to watch their favourite characters on screen together. However, the fans of the franchise and a certain section of the moviegoers are a bit worried about the film, as they are happy with Farhad Samji taking the mantle of the franchise, and directing Hera Pheri 3

Recently, Suniel Shetty also shared his fear about the much-awaited comedy. While promoting his upcoming series, Suniel was asked about the possible story leap in HP3 by Pinkvilla. Shetty stated that the film won't take such a huge leap as the characters and their journey are the same. Apart from the OG trio, Sanjay Dutt will also join them. Talking about the concept of HP3, Suniel assured, "All I know is that it's a great script. It's an emotional journey of these three guys, their struggles, and Baba (Sanjay) keeping in. So, it should be fun." Although Shetty is looking forward to shooting the film, he has a fear related to it, "The only fear is whether we can even get remotely close to the original. So, if we do things honestly.... because Hera Pheri was a very honest film. If we maintained that honesty, people will latch on to that film. It has a great recall value." Giving away more details about Hera Pheri 3, Suniel revealed that the filming will start in mid-2023.

Earlier, when Hera Pheri 3 was announced, Akshay Kumar revealed that he won't be doing the film due to disagreements on the creative level. Suniel was among those who wanted to clear out the difference between Kumar and producer Firoz Nadiadwala. Hera Pheri 3 will be the direct sequel to the original film (2000) and Phir Hera Pheri (2006). 

 

