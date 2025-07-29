Suniel Shetty says the only person he fears is his daughter Athiya Shetty: 'She keeps reminding me not to...'

Suniel Shetty revealed in his recent interview that his daughter Athiya Shetty scolds him for his controversial remarks in interviews.

The action star Suniel Shetty is afraid of his daughter Athiya Shetty as the Border actor revealed in his recent interview that Athiya scolds him for his controversial remarks in interviews. Suniel was recently slammed for his misogynistic opinions in his interviews, and even Athiya rebuked her father for the same.

Speaking to Zoom, the Dhadkan actor said, "I avoid controversial questions during promotional activities. I’m the kind of person who sometimes wants to answer, and then I mess up. And then I have Athiya at home saying, ‘Papa, why did you talk? Just say no comment!’ She keeps reminding me not to say anything that could get us into trouble the next day. She tracks all my interviews, and honestly, that’s the only person I fear. The best thing for a man to have is a baby girl in his life."

In one of his recent interviews with Pinkvilla, Shetty was criticised for saying that a wife should understand that her husband needs to build his career after their child is born. He said, "Marriage after a while becomes a compromise where you have to understand each other. Then a child comes into the picture, and the wife needs to understand that if the husband is building his career, she will need to take care of the child. Of course, the husband will also be involved. But these days, there is just too much pressure in everything."

On the work front, Suniel Shetty was last seen in the second season of his action-packed series Hunter, which premiered on Amazon MX Player on July 24. Also starring Anusha Dandekar and Jackie Shroff in the leading roles, Hunter 2 is produced by Yoodlee Films – the film division of Saregama India.

