Suniel Shetty says it's a relief Hera Pheri is finally happening: 'This one took some time, but...'

Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar, and Paresh Rawal in Hera Pheri

Suniel Shetty has broken his silence on the much-awaited film Hera Pheri 3. The film had been in production limbo for years before being revived last year, only for Akshay Kumar to back out from it. Last month, after producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s interference, the original cast – Akshay, Suniel, and Paresh Rawal – came back on board. Reports now say the shoot will begin later this year.

Taking to LinkedIn on Monday afternoon, Suniel Shetty wrote a long past explaining how films are monetised and how they make a profit. He began the explanatory post with a couple of lines about Hera Pheri 3. “So Hera Pheri 3 is finally happening! Look forward to being back on set with Pareshji & Akki. Like all good things, this one took some time, but it’s a relief to finally have an answer to this question!”

The veteran actor then went into the details of how films are financed, produced, and distributed and then elaborated on how they make money. He explained the various revenue outlets for a film, ranging from box office receipts to digital and satellite rights and music. “33 years & 125 films later I don’t have it all figured out, but I will keep getting better at it,” he concluded the post.

Hera Pheri 3 is the sequel to Hera Pheri, the 2000 fit and Phir Hera Pheri, its 2006 sequel. Both the films were hits at the box office and the former is widely regarded as one of the best comedies in Hindi cinema history. A sequel had been planned since 2016 and was once partially shot with a different cast as well. However, it kept getting delayed because of various reasons, including director Neeraj Vora’s death in 2017 and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Recently, the original trio shot a promo for the film in Mumbai, a picture from which went viral on social media. It had Akshay, Suniel, and Paresh Rawal reprise the looks of their iconic characters Raju, Shyam, and Baburao. As per reports, the film is being directed by Farhad Samji of Housefull 4 fame. However, that has not been confirmed as of yet.