Suniel Shetty says, 'I don’t think I could have asked for a better son' as he talks about his bond with KL Rahul

Suniel Shetty talks about his bond with son-in-law KL Rahul and reveals that he is calm, composed, and very respectful

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 11:28 AM IST

After getting heaps of praise for his role in the web series Dharavi Bank, Suniel Shetty is currently on a promotional spree for his web series Hunter Tootega Nahi Toodega. Recently, the actor also married his daughter Athiya Shetty to KL Rahul and now in an interview, he spoke about how blessed he is to have a son-in-law like him.

Recently, in an interview, Suniel Shetty talked about his bond with his son-in-law KL Rahul and said, “I am anxious because that’s my child (KL Rahul) playing. I would wish well for him but through his eyes and seeing him, I have started empathizing and sympathizing, appreciating every cricketer there is here. When your child goes through a low, it shakes you more probably than it shakes the child because he is the master of that form but you don’t know. You are seeing him as a father.”

The actor further added, “But then when he rises like a phoenix you feel this is something to be inspired from and this is what the team’s tough boys are. I am a proud father. Blessed is Athiya and blessed is Ahaan because he gets to learn about from him. He is calm, composed, and very respectful. I don’t think I could have asked for a better son.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suniel Shetty will be next seen reuniting with the Hera Pheri trio Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal for a much-anticipated threequel. Fans can’t keep calm after hearing the news. The film is said to go on floors soon and recently the trio met to shoot a promo for the movie. Sanjay Dutt will also join the trio as an antagonist as he will be playing the role of ‘blind’ don. The movie is going to be directed by Farhad Samji and is produced by Firoz Nadiadwala. The movie will be a direct sequel to Phir Hera Pheri released in 2006.

