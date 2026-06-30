Suniel Shetty says Hera Pheri 3 should be made after Priyadarshan exits threequel: 'People are looking forward to it'

Just a day before, filmmaker Priyadarshan announced that he is no more a part of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal-starrer Hera Pheri 3 and the much-awaited film might never get made.

Suniel Shetty has opened up about a positive opening to his latest release Welcome to the Jungle, how his film has not just been accepted by the audience but also appreciated. Speaking with ANI, Suniel Shetty shared, "We're having fun. The film is going well. Of course, there's still a week left. We'll see how it goes. Here's a lot of appreciation. The best part is that people are laughing. Every person who watched the film shared how they went with their family, their kids, and that even the kids enjoyed it."

The actor further spoke about how many people have reached out to him and shared messages. "A lot of people messaged me and said, 'Anna, don't work too much. Do good work. This is your rebirth.' It feels good. After so many years and after such a big gap, a commercial film comes, which hasn't just opened in theatres but is being appreciated too," he continued.

Shetty also reflected on his bond with co-stars Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, suggesting how it helped them create a better camaraderie onscreen. "Our real-life bond has helped a lot in this film. I think it gives people confidence and trust. When you give these three characters, it's because of our shared and long history. They believe that entertainment will definitely happen," he said.

Suniel also dropped a brief update on the much-awaited Hera Pheri threequel, which also features the trio of him, Akshay, and Paresh. "I think the status is that Hera Pheri 3 should be made, now that this film has been released. I am sure many people are looking forward to it. Even I want this. The film should be made, and it should be a good one, especially for producer Firoz Nadiadwala," the actor said.

Just a day before, filmmaker Priyadarshan announced that he is no more a part of Hera Pheri 3 and the film might never get made. He told HT City, "I am not associated with Hera Pheri 3 now. To the best of my knowledge, the film will never hit the screen due to lots of legal issues and personal conflicts. Whether I am involved or not is unimportant."

READ | Hera Pheri 3 shelved? Priyadarshan says Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal-starrer 'will never get made'