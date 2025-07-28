Suniel Shetty says he went against his parents to marry Mana: ‘Mere maa baap...'

Suniel Shetty and Mana didn’t wait for his career to take off. They tied the knot even before his first film hit the screens.

Suniel Shetty’s marriage to Mana Shetty in the early '90s wasn’t just about love—it was about breaking barriers. At a time when most new actors were told to stay single to maintain their image, Suniel chose to follow his heart. He was just one film old in Bollywood when he married Mana, despite opposition from both sides of the family.

Family Resistance and Cultural Differences

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Suniel opened up about the early struggles. His parents strongly opposed the match. “Mere maa baap clear thay ki shaadi hone waali nahi hai, aap shaadi kar nahi sakte (My parents were very clear, they said this marriage can’t happen, you can’t get married),” he revealed. Mana came from a different cultural and religious background, but she never let that affect her feelings. “She always told me, ‘I’ll always be there for you as long as you want me to be part of your life.’ How can I forget that?”

They Married Before His Film Debut

Suniel and Mana didn’t wait for his career to take off. They tied the knot even before his first film hit the screens. “So when I got my first film, we decided to marry right then. We got married before my first release. The world kept telling me that if I got married, I’d lose my fan following, especially among women. Many people discouraged me. But I had made up my mind.”

A Promise Built on Trust and Respect

Suniel explained why he felt so strongly about staying true to his choice. “When someone you love deeply lets you step into one of the most insecure professions from a wife’s perspective, it becomes your responsibility to honour that.” He shared how Mana’s strength and self-respect inspired him. “Yes, if my behaviour was wrong or if I wasn’t committed, then she definitely would have. That self-respect was in Mana even back then, and it’s still there today.”

A Bond That Still Stands Strong

For Suniel, it wasn’t just about choosing love—it was about choosing the person who stood by him unconditionally. He credits Mana’s support for the strength of their relationship, calling her his anchor from the very beginning: “She was with me from day one.”