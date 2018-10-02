Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty to make his Bollywood debut in 2019 - Details Inside

Celebrated Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala has taken Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty under his wings to launch him with the remake of Telugu hit RX 100. Sajid Nadiadwala has been a godfather to many Bollywood celebrities, including Ahan's father Suniel. The producer has earlier provided a launch platform to actors like Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon amongst others.

Ahan Shetty will make his debut with the remake of this year's Telugu sleeper sit RX 100. Talking about the same Sajid Nadiadwala shared, "I have acquired the remake rights of RX 100 and it will be Ahan's launch vehicle. The movie will release in May 2019. We chose the drama because it has gained a cult status among the youth. I know of youngsters who have watched the movie 10 times."

Interestingly, Sajid launched Suniel Shetty with his production 'Waqt Hamara Hai' and now years after the film, the producer will be launching his son Ahan Shetty into Bollywood. Opening up about the coincidence, Nadiadwala said, "It's an interesting coincidence that I got to launch Suniel and now, his son too."

Sajid further divulged details of the film saying, "We are in talks with some directors, but have not decided on one yet." On the work front, the producer is currently gearing up for 'Housefull 4', Nitesh Tiwari's next directorial and 'Baaghi 3'.