Suniel Shetty reveals what he said to Akshay Kumar during Hera Pheri 3 confusion: 'He had also agreed...'

Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar in Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is finally going on the floors. The film has been in development and then in limbo for years now. Last year, when all seemed to be going well for the film, Akshay Kumar backed out, only to return a few weeks later. Now, Suniel Shetty has spoken about that period of confusion and chaos, revealing what he had said to Akshay at that point of time.

In December 2022, it was reported that Akshay Kumar had exited the film. The actor himself confirmed it an event later that month. Then reports claimed that Kartik Aaryan was stepping into Akshay’s shoes and the film was indeed going ahead.

In an interaction with Bombay Times, Suniel said, “I have always said that Kartik Aaryan was never taking over Akshay’s role in the film. Kartik is the new kid on the block who is extraordinary, but he cannot replace Akshay Kumar. Raju will always remain Raju, and the audience won’t accept a replacement for him. It (Kartik’s) was a new character, and now who’s playing that part or what happens to that character… I am clueless about it. Meanwhile, Akki wanted to (be a part of the franchise). Whatever transpired between the producer and him, Akki knows, but whenever I had spoken to Akki in the past, I had always told him that this film should be our top priority. He had also agreed saying, ‘Yes, this is a film we should work on’. About the director, as long as Farhad is committed to the script, I don’t think there is a problem at all.”

When asked if he feels that the film can live up to the standards set by the previous two films in the Hera Pheri franchise, Suniel Shetty said, “Today, there is more than one director associated with this film and I say that because the actors are as involved in the project (as the director). None of us are going to make a fool of ourselves with this film. After all, we don’t want the legendary Hera Pheri to be impacted by any mistakes we make in the future. Even if it’s not as good but is remotely close to the original, and we can make a sensible film, we are happy. All I can say for now is that Farhad has done a brilliant job with the writing of the film. We should start rolling mostly in the second half of the year.”

Hera Pheri is directed by Farhad Samji and stars Akshay, Suniel, and Paresh Rawal, the original trio from the Hera Pheri films. The first two films were released in 2000 and 2006 respectively and were both box office successes.