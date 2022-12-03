Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Suniel Shetty reveals if he felt insecure of Hera Pheri co-star Akshay Kumar's success

Around the same period, Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar began their careers in Bollywood, and they even co-starred in several films.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 06:43 AM IST

Suniel Shetty reveals if he felt insecure of Hera Pheri co-star Akshay Kumar's success
File photo

Around the same period, Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar began their careers in Bollywood, and they even co-starred in several films. Their career trajectories, though, haven't exactly been identical. 

Suniel was questioned if he ever felt insecure in light of Akshay's success in a recent interview. He claimed that he does not take such things personally. 

“Not at all because I don't take pressure. I have a world of mine so beautiful that I feel probably they would have missed out on. I don't know. I am happy when it comes to a lot of things that I have done and am doing in my life. I am someone who's always been very comfortable in his own space. My success? The film spoke for itself. Failure? I took the blame for it. Wrong choices, emotional choices,” he told Bollywood Life. 

He added, "I'm not insecure. Akshay inspires me, Ajay inspires me. No necessarily for movies but on staying focussed and you could achieve anything. I wasn't probably focussed when I was working. Probably I didn't pay heed to the scripts that I was hearing or I believed I was larger than life. That's a mistake. But if that can rub off on my children… Ahan (Shetty, his son) is sitting back, thinking for his second film he will deliver at the right time.” 

Also read: Hera Pheri 3: Kartik Aaryan makes cryptic statement amid rumours of him joining cult franchise

A few days ago he also talked about his daughter’s wedding and told Hindustan Times, Speaking to 'Hindustan Times', sunil said, "I am looking at the possible dates. We are figuring things out with both schedules. Hopefully, soon we will know when and where it will happen. “ 

Suniel was recently spotted in Dharawi Bank acting like a thug alongside Vivek Oberoi. Ram Setu was Akshay's most recent film. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
With Made in India light combat chopper 'Prachand', IAF gets big boost: In pics
Streaming This Week: Monica O My Darling, Mukhbir, Tanaav, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
All you need to know about internet sensation Urfi Javed
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best deals on smartphones in Extra Happiness Days
Aindrila Sharma death: Late Bengali actress survived by father, mother and sister, know all about her family
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPPSC State Engineering Services Final Result 2021 announced at uppsc.up.nic.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.