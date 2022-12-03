Suniel Shetty reveals if he felt insecure of Hera Pheri co-star Akshay Kumar's success

File photo

Around the same period, Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar began their careers in Bollywood, and they even co-starred in several films. Their career trajectories, though, haven't exactly been identical.

Suniel was questioned if he ever felt insecure in light of Akshay's success in a recent interview. He claimed that he does not take such things personally.

“Not at all because I don't take pressure. I have a world of mine so beautiful that I feel probably they would have missed out on. I don't know. I am happy when it comes to a lot of things that I have done and am doing in my life. I am someone who's always been very comfortable in his own space. My success? The film spoke for itself. Failure? I took the blame for it. Wrong choices, emotional choices,” he told Bollywood Life.

He added, "I'm not insecure. Akshay inspires me, Ajay inspires me. No necessarily for movies but on staying focussed and you could achieve anything. I wasn't probably focussed when I was working. Probably I didn't pay heed to the scripts that I was hearing or I believed I was larger than life. That's a mistake. But if that can rub off on my children… Ahan (Shetty, his son) is sitting back, thinking for his second film he will deliver at the right time.”

Also read: Hera Pheri 3: Kartik Aaryan makes cryptic statement amid rumours of him joining cult franchise

A few days ago he also talked about his daughter’s wedding and told Hindustan Times, Speaking to 'Hindustan Times', sunil said, "I am looking at the possible dates. We are figuring things out with both schedules. Hopefully, soon we will know when and where it will happen. “

Suniel was recently spotted in Dharawi Bank acting like a thug alongside Vivek Oberoi. Ram Setu was Akshay's most recent film.