Suniel Shetty is currently on cloud nine as he prepares for the arrival of his first grandchild. His daughter Athiya Shetty and star India cricketer KL Rahul are expecting their first child. The couple announced in November last year about Athiya Shetty's pregnancy, with the due date set for 2025. The specific due date was under wraps, but now Athiya Shetty's father Suniel Shetty has revealed that the baby is expected to arrive in April.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Suniel Shetty revealed how their family conversations now all revolve around the baby. "Right now, probably the grandchild. There’s no other conversation, and we don’t want any other conversation. We’re just looking forward (to meeting the grandchild) in April."

Suniel Shetty also complimented his daughter and wife while talking about the beauty of pregnancy. The actor said that while he has always found women beautiful, his wife Mana Shetty looked the most radiant when she was pregnant, and so does his daughter. "I see Athiya, and she’s looking the most beautiful," he said.

Athiya and KL Rahul shared the news of their pregnancy last year via an Instagram post that read, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025." For the unversed, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot in 2023 at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse. The wedding was an intimate affair with only close friends and family in attendance.

KL Rahul, who is currently busy with the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai, is set to wrap up his national duties and is expected to be by his wife's side soon.

