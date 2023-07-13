Suniel Shetty recalls career struggles in emotional chat with Nikhil Kamath, says critics wrote him off even after hits

In the latest podcast episode of WTF is Health? podcast, Suniel Shetty opened up about multiple things, including his initial struggle of establishing himself as an actor in Bollywood.

Actor Suniel Shetty is among those few artistes in Bollywood who are running several successful business ventures. Suniel is among the successful entrepreneur, and his journey of balancing entrepreneurship and Bollywood started with a sense of being secured.

On Nikhil Kamath's podcast, WTF is Health? Suniel opened up about his initial years in Bollywood, where his debut film Balwaan (1992) was successful at the box office, but he was written off by critics. "So when I got into the business of cinema, thanks to my martial arts background. I believed I would be successful, probably a Mr (Amitabh) Bachchan would. But then when the result comes out, you see success at the box office, but a critic writing you off completely and saying 'You're wodden'. And reality hits you so hard."

Kamath also praised the actor for being relevant despite the passage of time. "One thing about you which I should say is very, very endearing is the way you treat this 20 to 35 year age group, bracket guys and girls, I think, like, amongst the people, I know there's Anil, there’s Shetty, there's all these people who treat you as a friend and you're able to be with them, hang out with them, and be amongst them, like you belong in that group, which I think is really hard,” he said.

Shetty further added that amid the negativity, he worked on his strengths, and became the nation's favourite action hero, "The only way I can stay here is if I create an image for myself. What is my strength-action, so work on it. But there are others who are doing action to them. Do death-defying stunts take that risk, let that family not know but go every morning to do action, believing that either you're gonna come back with a broken bone or you're not going to come back at all. It's a tough job, right? It’s a very tough job being an action hero."

On the entrepreneur side, Suniel launched a DIY healthcare venture, The BioHacker. Shetty called the new venture his wisest collaboration. Speaking about the collaboration of BioHacker with Lalit Dharmani, Suniel said, “I'm excited about The Biohacker as it is definitely my wisest collaboration to date since it explores the impact of the groundbreaking approach of biohacking on our personal health and society. There is rapid growth in the healthcare and fitness sector to improve the lifestyle of people, and, The Biohacker interests me because of their approach towards wellness, starting right from the diagnosis to therapeutic treatments by using high-end technology. It seeks to uncover our genetic make-up, discover its ancestry and seek out the ideal combination of nutrients and lifestyle choices to achieve optimal health."

As an actor, Suniel Shetty was last seen in the series Dharavi Bank and Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega. He will soon shoot for Welcome 3, Hera Pheri sequel and Awara Pagal Deewana 2.