Suniel Shetty remembers shooting Mohra with late Divya Bharti, and also how Anil Kapoor mocked him, and Akshay Kumar as '50% waale heroes'.

Suniel Shetty recalled how Mohra proved to be a 'game changer' for him and Akshay Kumar. Directed by Rajiv Rai, the 1994 movie was among the biggest blockbusters of the year. Raveena Tandon played the female lead, but she wasn't the original choice for the film. The late actress Divya Bharti was the original heroine of the film. She even shot a few scenes with Shetty before her unforeseen death, which happened just a week after shooting began. Because of her untimely death, the production was halted.



The Border actor lately shared his memories of working with Divya Bharti during her final days. In an interview with Radio Nasha, he said, “ We shot at Belgaum jail, but that girl was absolutely fearless. She was full of life and masti. Hum Rajiv (Rai, director) ko kaise sata sakte hain, Shabir Boxwala ko hum kaise sata sakte hain, hamari planning wahi rehti thi."



Suniel also talked about actor Anil Kapoor’s comment, where he reportedly called him and Akshay Kumar “50% waale heroes” after seeing the poster of Mohra. Suniel remembered and agreed, “Yes, there was this type of dialogue — I had seen it in the review too. Lekin voh star the toh bol sakte the.( But he was a star, so he could say that.) He meant that a single idol should have been taken rather than two actors. Jawani mein hum sab ne kahin na kahin dialogue mara hai and media ko maza aata tha usse pick karne mein."



The Dhadkan actor further praised that Anil is someone whom they have always admired, and called him a great actor. "He is a very good human being once you get to know him. He is a very encouraging man. Toh bura toh lagta hi hai, lekin kahin na kahin hume bhi pata tha ki hum voh stars bane nahi hai unke jitne bade nahi hai lekin kabhi na kabhi kuch na kuch hoga aur banenge (It did feel bad, but deep down we knew we hadn’t become stars like him or reached his level. Still, we knew that sooner or later something would happen, and we would), and Mohra was a big game changer for us—especially for me." On the work front, Suniel Shetty will next be seen in Kesari Veer