Suniel Shetty reacts to reports of his daughter Athiya Shetty's marriage with KL Rahul

Suniel Shetty is a cool father and he opened up about his daughter Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul's relationship. Recently at an event, The Border star was asked to comment on the rumours of Athiya and Rahul's marriage. Shetty took the question sportingly and said, "She's daughter, she will get married sometime. I want my son (Ahan Shetty) also to get married. The sooner the better... and (it's) their choice. Suniel continued, "As far as Rahul is concerned, I love the boy, and it's for them to decide what they want to do. Times have changed. Beti bete jitni hi responsible bhi hai. So, I would like them to take the decision. My blessing will always be there."

Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul have been dating for a while, though neither has confirmed it. Recently, there were rumours that the couple is planning to marry later this year. According to a recent media report, the two would live together in a rented 4BHK apartment in Mumbai after their marriage. Athiya has now debunked the rumours. She has stated that she will only be moving into a new house with her parents, Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty.

Athiya stated the new home is for her and her family while speaking at an occasion. TOI quoted her saying, “I am not moving in with anyone but my parents!". The Mubarakan star also refused to address any questions about her wedding, saying that she doesn't mind if people think whatever they want about it. Athiya's brother Ahan, who made his Bollywood debut with Tadap in December 2021, has refuted these wedding rumours in an interview saying that there are no such plans. Suniel Shetty's son added, "Aisa kuch nahi hai, yeh sab afwaahein hain. Shaadi ho hi nahi rahi toh koi date kaise de sakte hain. Engagement bhi nahi hui hai. Haal filhaal uski bhi koi planning nahi hai. Immediate aane wale mahino mein bhi shaadi ki koi planning nahi hai