Suniel Shetty put an end to Hera Pheri 3 controversy, no trouble in paradise, drops quirky birthday wish for Paresh Rawal: 'Wit never retires'

Suniel Shetty dropped a photo with a quirky birthday wish to Paresh Rawal.

Actor Suniel Shetty marked veteran actor Paresh Rawal's birthday with a heartfelt social media tribute, celebrating both his long-time co-star's enduring talent and their decades-long friendship. Sharing a behind-the-scenes photograph of the two actors from Welcome To The Jungle, Shetty paid tribute to Rawal's legacy in Indian cinema.

Suniel Shetty's special birthday wish to Paresh Rawal

In his caption, Shetty wrote, "Proof that wit never retires, timing never ages & legends never go out of style." The actor also reflected on their personal bond while referencing one of Rawal's most iconic screen characters. Addressing him directly, Shetty said, "Baburao may belong to the world... but the love and respect for you is deeply personal."

The photograph shared by Shetty is a behind-the-scenes image from the upcoming film "Welcome to the Jungle, the third installment in the popular "Welcome" comedy franchise. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film features an extensive ensemble cast that includes Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, and several others. The film is currently scheduled for a theatrical release on June 26, 2026.

Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal's decades-old relationship

Shetty and Rawal have shared screen space in numerous Bollywood films over the years, building a popular on-screen partnership that audiences have enjoyed across multiple genres. Their chemistry is perhaps most closely associated with the Hera Pheri franchise, where they starred alongside Akshay Kumar in the beloved comedy series.

Movies of Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal

The duo has also appeared together in films such as Awara Paagal Deewana (2002), Hulchul (2004), Deewane Huye Paagal (2005), Welcome (2007), De Dana Dan (2009), Aan: Men at Work (2004), Anth (1994), and Yeh Teraa Ghar Yeh Meraa Char (2001). Welcome To The Jungle will be released in cinemas on June 26. It also stars Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda in key roles.