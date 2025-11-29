FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Suniel Shetty praises Jemimah Rodrigues after she skips WBBL to support Smriti Mandhana: 'This is what real teammates do'

As per Reddit users, Palash Muchhal had been unfaithful to Smriti Mandhana with a choreographer the night before their wedding and was caught red-handed by the Indian cricketer. Jemimah Rodrigues skipped going to the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) to be with her close friend.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 29, 2025, 08:03 PM IST

Suniel Shetty praises Jemimah Rodrigues after she skips WBBL to support Smriti Mandhana: 'This is what real teammates do'
Suniel Shetty and Smriti Mandhana with Jemimah Rodrigues
Suniel Shetty has appreciated cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues for her gesture towards teammate and close friend Smriti Mandhana, whose wedding celebrations with fiance Palash Muchhal were postponed due to a health issue involving Mandhana's father. Shetty took to his X account on Friday to acknowledge Rodrigues' decision to opt out of the ongoing season of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) to be with her close friend and teammate during this tough phase. 

He wrote that Rodrigues' decision to step away from commitments showed "quiet solidarity." "Bumped into this article first thing in the morning and my heart felt full. Jemimah leaving the WBBL to be by Smriti’s side.  No big statements, just quiet solidarity. This is what real teammates do. Simple. Straight. Genuine," his post read.

Earlier, the Brisbane Heat agreed to a request to release the Indian batter from the remainder of the Weber Women's Big Bash League. As per the team's statement, she had travelled back to India 10 days ago after a match against the Hobart Hurricanes for what was originally a pre-planned commitment related to Mandhana's wedding. Rodrigues will stay in India to support her teammate, and the Heat has agreed to her not returning for the final four games of the WBBL season.

Rodrigues had played a pivotal role in India lifting their maiden Women's World Cup earlier this month, smashing an unbeaten century in the semifinal against seven-time champions Australia as the hosts overhauled a steep 300-plus total. She was the Heat's No.1 pick at the International Player draft earlier this year.

JR

Meanwhile, Smriti and Palash's wedding, originally scheduled for November 23, was postponed after her father experienced symptoms suggestive of a heart attack and was immediately taken to the hospital on the wedding day. A day later Palash was also hospitalised. However, subsequent reports from Reddit users have alleged that Palash had been unfaithful to Smriti with a choreographer the night before their wedding and was caught red-handed by the Indian cricketer. Neither Palash nor Smriti has yet issued a statement regarding the postponement of their wedding or the various speculations circulating on social media.

