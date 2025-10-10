Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Suniel Shetty moves HC against misuse of his photos on social media

Suniel Shetty moves HC against misuse of his photos on social media

The Geography of Courage: Why Machado won and Trump didn't

The Geography of Courage: Why Machado won and Trump didn't

Taliban's BIG statement on ties with India: 'India a close friend, will not allow...'

Taliban's BIG statement on ties with India: 'India a close friend, will not...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Suniel Shetty moves HC against misuse of his photos on social media

The actor, in the plea, claimed that he had a right over his personality and photos, and passing them off without authority was damaging his reputation.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 10, 2025, 03:44 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Suniel Shetty moves HC against misuse of his photos on social media
Suniel Shetty
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Suniel Shetty has moved the Bombay High Court seeking protection of his personality rights, claiming that several social media pages and websites were using his photographs to promote their business without any authorisation. 

The actor, in an interim application, sought the court to order all such websites to immediately remove his photographs and restrain them from using the same in future. 

A bench of Justice Arif Doctor on Friday briefly heard Shetty's counsel Birendra Saraf and reserved its order on the plea. Saraf pointed out that fake images of Shetty and his grandchild were on some websites. 

The plea claimed that the actor's photos were being used commercially without any authorisation. Saraf submitted that the website of a real estate agency and a gambling site have displayed the actor's photo even though he is not associated with them. 

The actor, in the plea, claimed that he had a right over his personality and photos, and passing them off without authority was damaging his reputation. 

READ | Rajat Bedi reveals Govinda made Sanjay Dutt wait for 9 hours on Jodi No 1 set: 'Sanju started abusing...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rajvir Jawanda death: Who was Punjabi star who rose from police officer to singer, actor?
Rajvir Jawanda: Who was Punjabi star who rose from police officer to singer
Meet man, highest-paid CEO in US from Ghaziabad who faced 400 rejections, now owns Rs 9190000000000 firm, his company is...
Meet man, highest-paid CEO in US from Ghaziabad who faced 400 rejectio
What triggered Prithvi Shaw to grab Musheer Khan's collar in Maharashtra vs Mumbai match? Report makes shocking claim
What triggered Prithvi Shaw to grab Musheer Khan's collar in Maharashtra vs Mumb
Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar mock Tanya Mittal’s ‘baklava’ remark in viral airport video
Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar-Nagma Mirajkar mock Tanya Mittal’s ‘baklava’ remark
Big Diwali 2025 offer, Apple iPhone 15 gets massive discount on Amazon, to be available at just Rs…
Big Diwali 2025 offer, Apple iPhone 15 gets massive discount on Amazon
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE