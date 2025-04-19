Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, who tied the knot in January 2023, welcomed their first child in March 2025. The couple have now revealed that they have named their newborn daughter Evaarah meaning "Gift of God."

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul welcomed their first child, a baby girl on March 24. On April 18 on the occasion of Rahul's 33rd birthday, the couple revealed that they have named their newborn daughter Evaarah, which means "Gift of God." The actress and the cricketer, in a collaborative post on Instagram, shared a beautiful picture of Rahul holding the baby while Athiya looked at her lovingly. They captioned the post, "Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah ~ Gift of God." Taking to their Instagram Stories, they shared a post that read, "Evaaraah, V.R. (Evaarah Vipula Rahul). Evaarah, meaning Gift of God. Vipula, in honour of her great nani and protector. Rahul, her papa."

On Friday, Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty also shared a photo on his Instagram, in which their parents Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty were seen standing in a hospital corridor and waiting outside Athiya's labour room before the baby girl was born. In the comments section, one fan wrote, "Grandparents waiting, that’s the best thing I have ever seen today", while another added, "Nana- Nani Waiting for the loveliest GIFT of their life." The Mubarakan actress shared the photo on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "The best" with a red heart emoji.





It was on March 24, when Rahul and Athiya announced the arrival of their little bundle-of-joy. They made the announcement on social media. The new parents shared a joint post announcing the arrival of their baby girl. Along with their announcement, they posted a painting of two swans, accompanied by the message, "Blessed with a baby girl."

Athiya and Rahul had announced in November last year that they are expecting their baby. They had shared a post on their social media handles that read, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025." The couple tied the knot on January 23, 2023, at her father Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala.

