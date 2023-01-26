Search icon
Suniel Shetty-Mana Shetty turn emotional as they hug Athiya Shetty after wedding in unseen photo

In one of the photos shared by the actor, Suniel Shetty and his wife Mana Shetty seemed emotional as they hugged Athiya after the wedding rituals.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 11:57 AM IST

Suniel Shetty-Mana Shetty turn emotional as they hug Athiya Shetty after wedding in unseen photo
File Photo

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, after a much-awaited wait, got married on January 23, in a private ceremony at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. While photos and videos of the wedding have been going viral on social media, one photo of Suniel Shetty and his wife Mana Shetty hugging Athiya has been doing the rounds on social media. 

The photos were shared by Suniel via his Instagram account on Wednesday. In one of the photos shared by the actor, he and his wife seemed emotional as they hugged Athiya after the wedding rituals. KL Rahul also commented on the post and dropped a white heart emoji in the comment section. 

Check out the photo here. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@suniel.shetty)

Suniel shared another photo in which the parents of both KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty could be seen looking lovingly at their children. Suniel and his wife Mana Shetty were captured blessing KL Rahul and Athiya, with the groom's parents, Dr KN Lokesh and Rajeshwari Lokesh. Suniel captioned the post with a white heart and infinity emoji. 

As for the wedding, Athiya chose to wear an Anamika Khanna chikankari lehenga. The fashion designer shared details about the bridal outfit in an interview released after their wedding.

Rahul and Athiya had been dating for years but had kept their relationship secret for a long time. Their wedding also remained a hush-hush affair with the couple, family, and friends divulging no details. KL Rahul and Athiya made their relationship official last year. Rahul took to social media to wish Athiya in a love-filled post with the couple together in a photograph. 

