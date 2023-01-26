Suniel Shetty-Mana Shetty bless Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul in unseen photos from intimate wedding

Suniel Shetty at Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding

Sunil Shetty dropped unseen photos from her daughter-actress Athiya Shetty's wedding with cricketer KL Rahul on Instagram. On Thursday, the veteran action star left his fans overwhelmed when he shared adorable moments from his daughter's wedding.

In a carousel post, we could see how the newlyweds were happy receiving the blessings of their parents in their union. In the first photo, Suniel and his wife Mana Shetty were captured blessing KL Rahul and Athiya, with the groom's parents, Dr KN Lokesh and Rajeshwari Lokesh.

In the second picture, Athiya was clicked getting a warm hug from her mother. An emotional Suniel also kissed Athiya's cheeks, and it went on to become a picture-perfect moment. Sr Shetty shared the photos with a white heart and infinite emoji in the caption.

Here's the post

Soon, after the actor's post, several actors commented on it. Tiger Shroff dropped red heart emojis and wrote, athuuu." Vijender Singh said, "Congratulations." Sangeeta Bijlani's comment read, "Love and blessings to the newly weds @athiyashetty @klrahul." Suresh Raina wrote, "Congratulations anna @suniel.shetty. Wishing the best to entire family."

Athiya Shetty got married to KL Rahul in a traditional ceremony in Maharashtra’s Khandala on Monday. The couple took their vows and performed ‘pheras’ at Athiya’s father and star actor Suniel Shetty’s lavish farmhouse in Khandala, which was seen vibrantly decorated. Actor Suniel Shetty distributed sweets to the media personnel at the venue after the couple's wedding ceremony.

Rahul and Athiya had been dating for years but had kept their relationship secret for a long time. Similarly, their wedding remained a hush hush affair with the couple, family and friends divulging no details. After staying hush hush for a long time, KL Rahul and Athiya made their relationship official last year. Rahul took to social media to wish Athiya in a love-filled post with the couple together in a photograph.