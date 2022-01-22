Suniel Shetty lashes out at media over reports of his kids Athiya and Ahan Shetty’s marriages

Actor Suniel Shetty lost his cool when he saw an article about the marriages of his kids Ahan and Athiya Shetty on a media portal. The action star took his discontent over the internet and shared the report on his Twitter with a strong suggestion saying, "Saw this article by @Bollyhungama & unsure whether to be pained or amused. Can’t understand the need to ‘scoop’ before verifying any facts at all. This type of irresponsible reportage is what dents the credibility of journalism. ComeOn #bollywoodhungama you’re better than this."

Check out the tweet

Saw this article by @Bollyhungama & unsure whether to be be pained or amused. Can’t understand the need to ‘scoop’ before verifying any facts at all. This type of irresponsible reportage is what dents the credibility of journalism. ComeOn #bollywoodhungama you’re better than this https://t.co/kGzgS0qd8j — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) January 21, 2022

For the unversed, Ahan Shetty is dating Tania Shroff and Athiya is dating cricketer KL Rahul. Suniel has always maintained an honest, up-right attitude. He usually takes a stand on important issues and expresses his discontent frankly on public platforms.

However, he tried to stay away from commenting on Athiya's relationship. In his interview with TOI, while avoiding talking about their rumoured relationship, when asked about Athiya and KL Rahul being brand ambassadors for the same eye brand, Suniel said, "I think it is best you speak to them."

"As far as the ad goes… I mean it is an international brand and they chose to take the two of them as the ambassadors. I think they look brilliant together. They are a good-looking couple, na? So, it totally works from a brand perspective. And I must say, they look good together, well, in the ad (laughs!)," he added.

Suniel Shetty had also shared a photo on his Instagram featuring his son Ahan and KL Rahul. He had captioned it as "My Love My Strength (sic)". When asked about that, Suniel Shetty said that KL Rahul was one of his favourite cricketers while adding Ahan and Rahul and friends.