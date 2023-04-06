Suniel Shetty breaks silence on Twitterati demanding Farhad Samji's removal from Hera Pheri 3: 'I've never worked...'

Suniel Shetty-Farhad Samji/Twitter

In November last year, Akshay Kumar declared at an event that he has decided not to be a part of Hera Pheri 3. Suneil Shetty approached the producer Firoz Nadiadwala and the original trio of Paresh Rawal's Babu Bhaiya, Kumar's Raju, and Shetty's Shyam returned and shot for the threequel's promo in February in Mumbai.

It was reported that Farhad Samji has been roped in as the director of the third installment of the Hera Pheri franchise. However, when the Samji-created show Pop Kaun? was released on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar in March, 'Remove Farhad Samji From Hera Pheri 3' trended on Twitter for a couple of days with netizens demanding the filmmaker's removal from the upcoming film.

Now, in a recent interview with the popular YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, the Main Hoon Na actor has reacted to these trends on the micro-blogging platform. The 61-year-old actor said, "Twitter is a relevant medium but I also believe that everybody brings their luck, their destiny, their efforts into a project. I have never worked with him (Farhad Samji) as a director but I know him as a very good writer and when the team believes that he is fine, you go with the team."

The shoot for Hera Pheri 3 is planned to begin in mid-2023. The threequel will be shot in international locations like Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Los Angeles. The franchise's fans can't wait to see their favourite trio back on the big screen making audiences laugh with their 'hera pheri'.

For the unversed, the Priyadarshan directorial Hera Pheri was released in 2000 and was the Hindi remake of the Malayalam superhit Ramji Rao Speaking, while the sequel Phir Hera Pheri, released in 2006 and helmed by the late Neeraj Vora, was inspired from the Hollywood classic Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels.



